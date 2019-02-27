Masraf al Rayan : The Ordinary General Assembly of Masraf Al Rayan approves items of...

The Board of Directors report on the activities of Masraf Al Rayan and its financial position for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2018 and the future plans of the Bank for the year 2019 were presented to the General Assembly and approved.

Shari'ah Supervisory Board report on compliance of Masraf Al Rayan to Sharia's rules for fiscal year ended on 31st December 2018 was presented to the General Assembly.

The General Assembly discussed and approved the External Auditors report on the Balance Sheet and Income Statement of Masraf Al Rayan as presented by the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2018.

The General Assembly discussed and approved the financial Statements of Masraf Al Rayan for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2018.

The General Assembly discussed and approved the proposals of the Board of Directors regarding appropriation and cash dividend of QR. 2.00 per share, representing 20% of the paid-up capital for the fiscal year 2018.

The General Assembly discussed and approved the Corporate Governance Report of Masraf Al Rayan for the year 2018.

The General Assembly discussed and approved absolving the Chairman and Members of Board of Directors from all responsibilities for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2018, fixing their remuneration for the year ended on 31st December 2018 of a total amount of QR. 14,300,000. The General Assembly also approved the new guide of rules of compensation and the remuneration of the Board of Directors.

The General Assembly agreed to appoint 'Deloitte and touch' to audit Masraf Al Rayan and its Subsidiaries (excluding Al Rayan-UK) for fiscal year 2019 and approved their total fees of QR 1,425,000, including QR. 1,205,000 for Masraf Al Rayan only .

9. The General Assembly attendees unanimously resolved the following:RESOLVED THAT the approval of the General Assembly in its meeting held on 28 March 2011 to authorize the Board of Directors of the Bank to establish a US$1,000,000,000 Trust Certificate Issuance Program (the 'Program) be and is hereby, approved, confirmed and ratified;

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the approval of the General Assembly in its meeting held on 2 April 2017 to approve the overall increase in the Program limit from US$1,000,000,000 to US$2,000,000,000 in order to meet the Bank's general funding requirements is hereby, approved, confirmed and ratified;

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT all actions of the Board of Directors of the Bank in respect of the Program and the issuances thereunder from time to time including without limitation incorporation of MAR Sukuk Limited to issue Certificates (in Series) to investors under the Programme, publications of the Base Prospectus (as amended from time to time) sale and/or purchase of certain assets of the Bank to or from MAR Sukuk Limited, as the case may be (from time to time), for the purposes of the Programme, and any and all actions taken to list the Certificates on the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank are authorized to take any and all actions necessary for and on behalf of the Bank in respect of the Programme or any issuances thereunder within the approved Programme limit of US$ 2,000,000,000, including (but not limited to) updating the Programme (except the Programme limit) and any relevant transaction documents from time to time, approving any issuance of Certificates under the Programme, any actions required to list the Certificates on any stock exchange, all upon the terms and subject to the conditions as the Board of Directors may deem fit, and authorize any one or more members of the Board of Directors and/or the senior management of the Bank to update and/or execute any document under the Programme or listing of the Certificates on any stock exchange, as the Board of Directors of the Bank sees fit, provided that the requisite approval of the relevant regulatory authorities shall be obtained;

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT that any further increase the overall Programme limit beyond US$ 2,000,000,000 shall be subject to the prior approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and the relevant regulatory authorities.

2nd meeting of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Masraf Al Rayan Monday, 25 February 2019

6:00 pm Al-Majlis Ballroom - Doha Sheraton Hotel

Extraordinary General Assembly Resolutions: