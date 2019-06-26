Mass Deployments of IoT Solutions Transforming China, Says GSMA

Chinese Mobile Operators Leading Global Roll-out of Mobile IoT Based Solutions Using Mobile Networks; China is the World’s Largest IoT Market With Nearly 1 Billion Connections

Chinese mobile operators are leading the world in the deployment of transformative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the GSMA announced today. By connecting the estimated 960 million1 devices via cellular networks, the country is realising the value of the IoT and transforming society through mass market deployments of smart home, smart industry and smart city solutions. According to GSMA Intelligence, China is the world’s largest IoT market with 64 per cent of the 1.5 billion global cellular connections including the rapidly growing Mobile IoT licensed LPWA technologies2.

“Backed by proactive government support, China is now at the forefront in the development and mass deployment of innovative and transformative IoT based solutions based on Mobile IoT technology,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “These new technologies are being implemented across multiple different vertical sectors fundamentally altering the way we live and work, delivering real-time information and making our cities smarter and our lives easier and more productive.”

Mass Mobile IoT Deployments

There are a wide variety of different examples of large scale deployments in China across a number of different sectors. For example, Sunsea AIoT with partner, China Telecom has installed over 500,000 NB-IoT sensors covering over 37km in the Jing’an District, turning the area into a truly smart community. The devices monitor fire hydrant water pressure sensors as well as gas and smoke detectors and environmental monitors. Connected manhole covers also monitor gases and underground assets. An integrated platform centralizes, monitors and analyses the data to help with real-time improvements. China Mobile has installed over 100,000 NB-IoT intelligent fire alarm systems including fire alarms, temperature sensors, smoke and gas detectors across China; China Unicom has installed over 25,000 gas and water meters utilising an NB-IoT solution that combines the IoT with big data to make energy management more intelligent.

Internet of Things Programme at MWC Shanghai 2019

The GSMA’s Internet of Things programme is hosting a number of activities including workshops and seminars at this year’s MWC Shanghai 2019. This includes the GSMA Future IoT Convention, which brings experts from governments, mobile operators and enterprises to demonstrate and discuss the latest developments in IoT, 5G and big data. They will also host the interactive GSMA Mobile IoT Developer Day to help companies start building devices and get to market using NB-IoT technology. The IoT programme will also have a number of interactive demonstrations at the GSMA Innovation City in Hall 5 showcasing the latest innovative solutions in mobile. For further details or to register for these activities, please go to: https://www.gsma.com/iot/iot-at-mwcs19/

Connected China Spotlights Cost Effective Mobile IoT Technologies

Located in Hall E7 in 4YFN, Connected China will put the spotlight on three key IoT vertical markets; Smart Industry, Smart Cities and Smart Home. Chinese operators and industry players, including Ericsson and Huawei, will partner with innovative developers and start-ups to demonstrate a range of cost effective consumer IoT solutions ranging from door locks, facial skincare diagnostics, pet tracking, gas sensing to fire alarms, and much more. For more information about Connected China, visit: www.gsma.com/iot/connected-china-at-mwc19-shanghai/.

