Mass Deployments of IoT Solutions Transforming China, Says GSMA

Chinese mobile operators are leading the world in the deployment of
transformative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the GSMA announced
today. By connecting the estimated 960 million1 devices via
cellular networks, the country is realising the value of the IoT and
transforming society through mass market deployments of smart home,
smart industry and smart city solutions. According to GSMA Intelligence,
China is the world’s largest IoT market with 64 per cent of the 1.5
billion global cellular connections including the rapidly growing Mobile
IoT licensed LPWA technologies2.
“Backed by proactive government support, China is now at the forefront
in the development and mass deployment of innovative and transformative
IoT based solutions based on Mobile IoT technology,” said Alex Sinclair,
Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “These new technologies are being
implemented across multiple different vertical sectors fundamentally
altering the way we live and work, delivering real-time information and
making our cities smarter and our lives easier and more productive.”
Mass Mobile IoT Deployments
There are a wide variety of different examples of large scale
deployments in China across a number of different sectors. For example,
Sunsea AIoT with partner, China Telecom has installed over 500,000
NB-IoT sensors covering over 37km in the Jing’an District, turning the
area into a truly smart community. The devices monitor fire hydrant
water pressure sensors as well as gas and smoke detectors and
environmental monitors. Connected manhole covers also monitor gases and
underground assets. An integrated platform centralizes, monitors and
analyses the data to help with real-time improvements. China Mobile has
installed over 100,000 NB-IoT intelligent fire alarm systems including
fire alarms, temperature sensors, smoke and gas detectors across China;
China Unicom has installed over 25,000 gas and water meters utilising an
NB-IoT solution that combines the IoT with big data to make energy
management more intelligent.
Internet of Things Programme at MWC Shanghai 2019
The GSMA’s Internet of Things programme is hosting a number of
activities including workshops and seminars at this year’s MWC Shanghai
2019. This includes the GSMA Future IoT Convention, which brings experts
from governments, mobile operators and enterprises to demonstrate and
discuss the latest developments in IoT, 5G and big data. They will also
host the interactive GSMA Mobile IoT Developer Day to help companies
start building devices and get to market using NB-IoT technology. The
IoT programme will also have a number of interactive demonstrations at
the GSMA Innovation City in Hall 5 showcasing the latest innovative
solutions in mobile. For further details or to register for these
activities, please go to: https://www.gsma.com/iot/iot-at-mwcs19/
Connected China Spotlights Cost Effective Mobile IoT Technologies
Located in Hall E7 in 4YFN, Connected China will put the spotlight on
three key IoT vertical markets; Smart Industry, Smart Cities and Smart
Home. Chinese operators and industry players, including Ericsson and
Huawei, will partner with innovative developers and start-ups to
demonstrate a range of cost effective consumer IoT solutions ranging
from door locks, facial skincare diagnostics, pet tracking, gas sensing
to fire alarms, and much more. For more information about Connected
China, visit: www.gsma.com/iot/connected-china-at-mwc19-shanghai/.
Notes to Editors
1.) Q419 (GSMA Intelligence)
2.) Q419 (GSMA Intelligence)
