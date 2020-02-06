Log in
Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Jobcase for Social Impact Showcase

02/06/2020 | 03:19pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), Massachusetts’ leading new product showcase, is partnering with Jobcase to hold a social impact themed event featuring more than 10 innovative products and organizations. Mass Innovation Nights #131 will take place on February 12, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. The event is free and open to the public.

“Partnering with Mass Innovation Nights last year was such a success, we even hired someone as a result of the event,” said Marijoy Bertolini, senior director of people & culture at Jobcase, “We’re so excited to collaborate with them again.”

“By working with corporate partners like Jobcase, we’re facilitating connections for the entire innovation community, “ said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Mass Innovation Nights. “While our primary goal is the creation of visibility for entrepreneurs and startups, many of the corporate hosts we work with use our events to connect with the local community for recruiting and partnering purposes.”

Mass Innovation Nights feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos, and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Business experts will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN131, Twitter handle @MassInno, and Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights to share photos and social media commentary.

About Jobcase
Jobcase is dedicated to empowering the world’s workers. As the future of work becomes more complex, we believe that technology’s evolution needs to be guided by the question, “Does it help people?” That’s why Jobcase was created to be a community – a positive, social place where our 100 million members forge connections, get practical advice and tools, inspire and support each other, and access job opportunities. From the heart of Kendall Square, we’re building the future of work. Now. Learn more on the Jobcase website.

About Mass Innovation Nights
Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) is Boston’s leading new product showcase. MIN offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Since 2009 the organization has helped launch more than 1,500 new products, which have collectively received $4 billion in funding. Boston Magazine called us “one of the top spots to rub elbows with the city’s movers and shakers.”

Media Contact: Kristen Avini 510-221-8122 Innovation Nights

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
