Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mass Innovation Nights Partners with MathWorks for Startup Showcase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), Massachusetts’ leading new product showcase, is holding its next event in partnership with MathWorks, a Natick-based software company. Mass Innovation Nights #114 will take place at the MathWorks Apple Hill Campus in Natick on Thursday, September 13, 2018, 6:00PM to 8:30PM, and will feature robotics, AI and clean tech products. The event is free and open to the public.

“Partnering with companies like MathWorks helps us raise awareness for entrepreneurs, and the local innovation community,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights. “MIN provides visibility to support local entrepreneurs and help them grow.”

“Startups are critical to bringing forth new ideas and inspiring innovation throughout the Boston and MetroWest region,” said David Rich, marketing director at MathWorks. “MathWorks has a dedicated program to help these entrepreneurs reduce technical risk and do more with limited resources, and now we’re excited to partner with Mass Innovation Nights to advance innovation, creativity and collaboration throughout the local community.” 

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local entrepreneurs. Participating startups at this September event include:

Various business experts will be on hand and guests are encouraged to use #MIN114 and Twitter handle @MassInno to share social media commentary.

About MathWorks
MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of technical computing, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a graphical environment for simulation and Model-Based Design for multi-domain dynamic and embedded systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 4000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Mass Innovation Nights
Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past nine years, it has helped launch more than 1,000 new products, which have collectively received more than $2 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram, Twitter or visit the website.

Media Contact: Kristen Avini 510-221-8122 Innovation Nights

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51pLORRAINE COPPER : Second Drill at 15,000 Metre Stardust Drill Program
AQ
06:51pISRAEL CORP. : Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018
PR
06:51pThese Biotech Stocks Are Moving Higher in August
AC
06:49pHUMANA : WPHO, Humana sign Medicare network agreement
AQ
06:49pPINNACLE BK OF ORE : Warwick police arrest Narragansett bank robbery suspect
AQ
06:48pBOEING : Columbia Urban League's annual STEM Expo
AQ
06:47pHALF YEAR RESULTS 2018 : VGP enters into new markets and develops at record pace
PU
06:47pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
PU
06:47pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners and Servicers of Mortgage Assistance Options for Areas Affected by Hurricane Lane
PU
06:46pAll Traffic Solutions Publishes Guide to Obtaining Grants for Traffic Calming and Management Solutions for Law Enforcement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.