Mass Innovation Nights Partners with MathWorks for Startup Showcase

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) , Massachusetts’ leading new product showcase, is holding its next event in partnership with MathWorks , a Natick-based software company . Mass Innovation Nights #114 will take place at the MathWorks Apple Hill Campus in Natick on Thursday, September 13, 2018, 6:00PM to 8:30PM, and will feature robotics, AI and clean tech products. The event is free and open to the public.



“Partnering with companies like MathWorks helps us raise awareness for entrepreneurs, and the local innovation community,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights. “MIN provides visibility to support local entrepreneurs and help them grow.”

“Startups are critical to bringing forth new ideas and inspiring innovation throughout the Boston and MetroWest region,” said David Rich, marketing director at MathWorks. “MathWorks has a dedicated program to help these entrepreneurs reduce technical risk and do more with limited resources, and now we’re excited to partner with Mass Innovation Nights to advance innovation, creativity and collaboration throughout the local community.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local entrepreneurs. Participating startups at this September event include:

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of technical computing, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a graphical environment for simulation and Model-Based Design for multi-domain dynamic and embedded systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 4000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past nine years, it has helped launch more than 1,000 new products, which have collectively received more than $2 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram , Twitter or visit the website.

