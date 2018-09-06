Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mass timber: Thinking big about sustainable construction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:37am CEST

The construction and operation of all kinds of buildings uses vast amounts of energy and natural resources. Researchers around the world have therefore been seeking ways to make buildings more efficient and less dependent on emissions-intensive materials. Now, a project developed through an MIT class has come up with a highly energy-efficient design for a large community building that uses one of the world's oldest construction materials.

Read more (from source): Mass timber: Thinking big about sustainable construction

Disclaimer

OHBA - Oregon Home Builders Association published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07aGerman industrial orders fall unexpectedly in July
RE
07:53aU.S., India in "very detailed" talks about halting Iran oil imports - State Dept official
RE
07:52aCORRECTION : VIA SMS group AS interim consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2018
PU
07:37aMASS TIMBER : Thinking big about sustainable construction
PU
07:37aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas industry fuels Australia’s growth and exports
PU
07:25aOil dips on emerging market woes, but looming Iran sanctions support
RE
07:19aOil dips on emerging market woes, but looming Iran sanctions support
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:03aChina unveils tax breaks for banks to spur loans to small firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
3FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
5HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.