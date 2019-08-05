MassMutual : Foundation honors dedication of financial professionals with $275,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations

The MassMutual Foundation has awarded $275,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations through its annual Community Service Awards (CSA) program. These charitable contributions – which include two $25,000 awards, fifteen $10,000 awards, and fifteen $5,000 awards – are given in honor of MassMutual financial professionals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to nonprofit organizations in their local communities.

“In 2018, participating financial professionals in our CSA program donated over 15,000 hours of service to nonprofit organizations across the country,” said Dennis Duquette, Head of MassMutual Community Responsibility and President of the MassMutual Foundation. “We are proud to recognize these individuals who are making a difference in their communities and demonstrating what it means to live mutual through their volunteer efforts and dedication to the causes they support.”

This year’s two $25,000 CSA grants are being awarded to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), on behalf of Manuel Amezcua, a MassMutual financial professional in Southfield, Mich., and to the Schuylkill YMCA, on behalf of Thomas Badger, a MassMutual financial professional in Schuylkill Haven, Pa.

The Melanoma Research Foundation is committed to supporting medical research for finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. It educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma, and acts as an advocate to raise awareness of the disease. Amezcua has dedicated countless hours to MRF and serves on its board of directors. You can learn more about Amezcua’s work with MRF as well as read more about his personal story and why advancing MRF’s mission is so important to him and his family.

The Schuylkill YMCA aims to strengthen the safety, health, and well-being of families in Schuylkill County through social service, social change, and men's and women's leadership development. Badger has been involved with YMCA for 15 years, currently serving as mentor of the organization’s board. The funds will be used to renovate classroom space that, once complete, will support nearly double the number of children able to enroll in YMCA programs and also help gift scholarships to low income children and families. You can learn more about Badger’s work with the YMCA as well as read more about why giving back to his community is so important to him, both personally and professionally.

Additional CSA grants have been awarded to the following nonprofit organizations on behalf of the referenced MassMutual financial professionals:

Since 1996, more than $2.5 million has been donated to nonprofits through the Community Service Awards program. The CSA program is just one of a variety of philanthropic programs sponsored by the MassMutual Foundation in support of nonprofit organizations that operate where MassMutual’s financial professionals live and work.

The MassMutual Foundation, Inc. is a dedicated corporate foundation established by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The MassMutual Foundation activates connections and untapped opportunities within communities, so that all families can build their financial capability and thrive. In support of this mission, the Foundation develops partnerships and provides grants in support of our signature programs. The Foundation also supports anchor institutions in the communities where MassMutual operates.

To learn more about the MassMutual Foundation please visit https://www.massmutual.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/foundation.

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

