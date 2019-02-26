MassMutual Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 6th Consecutive Year

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has been
recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and
advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019
World’s Most Ethical Companies.
MassMutual has been recognized for 6 consecutive years and is one of
only 7 honorees in the insurance industry. To earn the World’s Most
Ethical Company designation, companies are evaluated in five key
categories:
-
Compliance and ethics program
-
Corporate citizenship and responsibility
-
Culture of ethics
-
Corporate governance
-
Leadership and reputation
“We are proud to be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for
the 6th consecutive year,” said Roger Crandall, Chairman,
President and CEO of MassMutual. “This honor is a reflection of how our
employees and advisors work with the highest standards of ethics and
integrity each day, as well as the trust our policyowners and customers
place in us to help them secure their future and protect the ones they
love.”
In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50
industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrate how
companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities,
building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate
cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.
“Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest
trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that
take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only
outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy
Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at MassMutual for earning this
recognition.”
Last month, MassMutual was named to the 2019 FORTUNE ‘World’s Most
Admired Companies®’ list1 and was the top-ranked
company in the life and health insurance industry category for
innovation.
Methodology & Scoring
The World's Most Ethical Companies
assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics
Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate
in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with
valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
Honorees
The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical
Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a
report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign
up to receive the report.
About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life
insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and
participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial
products and services, including life insurance, disability income
insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and
other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is
the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and
business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and
defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help
companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture.
Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical
Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry
experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More
information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
1From FORTUNE Magazine, February 2019. © 2019 Fortune Media
IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and The
World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune
Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media
IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or
services of, MassMutual.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005214/en/