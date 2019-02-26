Log in
MassMutual Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 6th Consecutive Year

02/26/2019 | 08:07am EST

Recognition honors those companies who recognize their critical role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

MassMutual has been recognized for 6 consecutive years and is one of only 7 honorees in the insurance industry. To earn the World’s Most Ethical Company designation, companies are evaluated in five key categories:

  • Compliance and ethics program
  • Corporate citizenship and responsibility
  • Culture of ethics
  • Corporate governance
  • Leadership and reputation

“We are proud to be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 6th consecutive year,” said Roger Crandall, Chairman, President and CEO of MassMutual. “This honor is a reflection of how our employees and advisors work with the highest standards of ethics and integrity each day, as well as the trust our policyowners and customers place in us to help them secure their future and protect the ones they love.”

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

“Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at MassMutual for earning this recognition.”

Last month, MassMutual was named to the 2019 FORTUNE ‘World’s Most Admired Companies®’ list1 and was the top-ranked company in the life and health insurance industry category for innovation.

Methodology & Scoring
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees
The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign up to receive the report.

About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

1From FORTUNE Magazine, February 2019. © 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and The World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, MassMutual.


