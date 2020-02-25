Log in
MassMutual : Named One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies

02/25/2020 | 06:03am EST

Recognition honors those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“Making the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for the 7th year in a row demonstrates MassMutual’s longstanding commitment to operating with integrity,” said Roger Crandall, Chairman, President and CEO, MassMutual. “Serving our customers with the highest ethical standard has been part of our culture since our founding nearly 170 years ago, and we’re proud to once again be honored as a company committed to doing the right thing.”

In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“Congratulations to everyone at MassMutual for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.


© Business Wire 2020
