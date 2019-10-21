Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MassMutual : Names Arthur Wallace Chief Actuary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) announced today that Arthur (Art) Wallace has been named Chief Actuary. Wallace is taking over these responsibilities from Elizabeth (Betsy) Ward, who has been serving as both Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Actuary for MassMutual since 2016 and will continue as the company’s CFO. Wallace will report to Ward.

In this role, Wallace will assume actuarial oversight for the pricing, illustrations, valuations, and policyowner dividends of MassMutual’s products. He will also provide counsel on actuarial implications of business strategies and regulatory changes.

“Art is a seasoned actuarial and risk leader who brings more than 20 years of insurance, investment and consulting expertise to his role,” said Ward. “We look forward to adding his strategic actuarial insights, vast industry knowledge and cross-functional leadership to the company, which will be critical for our future success.”

A veteran of the insurance industry, Wallace most recently served as Chief Actuary for Prudential Financial’s US businesses. Prior to that, he was Chief Actuary for Prudential Financial’s Annuity business and also previously served as Chief Risk Officer for Retirement Solutions at VOYA Financial (formerly ING US). Earlier in his career, Wallace held various leadership roles with The Hartford, Mercer Oliver Wyman and Ernst & Young.

Wallace is a graduate of Trinity College, where he double majored in Mathematics and Economics. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37pAPPLE : starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India
RE
06:37pHANNIBAL INDUSTRIES : Names Baker Industrial Supply Master Dealer for Pallet Rack
BU
06:36pARCELORMITTAL : Italy to scrap ArcelorMittal legal shield for Ilva plant - lawmaker
RE
06:36pMORGAN STANLEY : Wealth Management Introduces New Tool Kit to Effectively Integrate Jewish Values into Charitable Giving and Investing Strategies
PU
06:36pDROIT : Launches First Multi-jurisdictional Online Library of Digitised Laws in Open-source OASIS Standard
PR
06:36pIMPERIAL DADE : Acquires Philip Rosenau Company, Further Extending Reach in Northeast
BU
06:32pTMSR HOLDING CO LTD : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31pSTATPRO : Result of statpro meetings
PU
06:31pAKAMAI : Reaches New Milestone for Web Traffic Delivered
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group