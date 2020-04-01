MassMutual : Takes its Popular Financial Education Course Online to Reach Students Across the U.S.

Digital program caters to the increasing demand for distance learning and reinforces MassMutual’s commitment to financial literacy

The MassMutual Foundation today announced the evolution of FutureSmartSM, an engaging and comprehensive financial education program, which is now accessible online to middle schoolers across the U.S. During this time when there is a strong need for flexible education and many are moving to distance learning, the online FutureSmart program will help students understand finances, build better money habits and prepare for all the big moments ahead of them.

“With the proliferation of distance learning in communities across the country, we have the opportunity to expand access to this important program and empower every student to strengthen his or her financial acumen,” said Dennis Duquette, president of the MassMutual Foundation. “More than two million students have completed the financial education curriculum in the last five years, and by providing greater access to our program online at this critical time, we’re excited to welcome more students to the FutureSmart experience.”

Available in both English and Spanish, the online FutureSmart course offers seven, 30-minute modules that educate students on emergency savings, budgeting, paying bills, investing, interest rates and charges, and more. The program has a high level of impact on students who have completed the course and has been shown to increase their FutureSmart test scores by an average of 85 percent based on efficacy research.

Beyond the online program, students can continue their financial education via the FutureSmart app, which launched in 2017. The app is an exploratory life simulation that takes students through financial decisions they may face, such as saving, paying for higher education, and opening and monitoring bank accounts.

FutureSmart is part of a broader offering of online education programs for grades K-12 by MassMutual’s strategic program partner, EVERFI. A leading social impact education innovator, EVERFI has opened up access to a full library of its most popular online courses regardless of state or school affiliation through the school year to help address the need for fresh curricula during this time.

“Over the last five years while working with the MassMutual Foundation we’ve gotten to see firsthand what sort of generous and caring individuals they are and we are not at all surprised that during this time of uncertainty they would want to open the FutureSmart program to middle school students across the country,” said Ray Martinez, founder and president, EVERFI. “The MassMutual Foundation has long been dedicated to making sure our nation’s youth are financially literate and we congratulate them on reaching the incredible milestone of impacting and educating two million students on this important topic.”

Elementary school students can learn about health, compassion, money, literacy, and STEM through sports. Middle and high school students can take online courses in mental wellness, health, social emotional learning, digital wellness and safety, bullying prevention, entrepreneurship, STEM career exploration, African American history and more. For a full list of available courses, visit the EVERFI Family Portal.

About the MassMutual Foundation

The MassMutual Foundation, Inc. is a dedicated corporate foundation established by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The MassMutual Foundation activates connections and untapped opportunities within communities, so that all families can build their financial capability and thrive. In support of this mission, the Foundation develops partnerships and provides grants in support of our signature programs. The Foundation also supports anchor institutions in the communities where MassMutual operates.

To learn more, visit the MassMutual Foundation.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 30 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, Advance, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact.

To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

