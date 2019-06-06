MassMutual Taps Gareth Ross for Expanded Role as Head of Enterprise Technology and Experience

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) announced that Gareth
Ross has been named head of the new Enterprise Technology and
Experience (ETX) organization, which is responsible for all of the
company’s internal and external technology and digital efforts, as well
as direct to consumer marketing efforts. Notably, industry leaders Arthur
Riel and Jim Routh have also joined MassMutual and the ETX
organization as head of Core Technology & Initiatives and head of
Enterprise Information Risk Management, respectively.
“Gareth brings a distinct combination of strategic vision and proven
ability to build and lead top teams to this expanded role,” said Roger
Crandall, MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO. “I am confident that
Gareth and his strong leadership team will continue to develop superior
technology and digital solutions to deliver a seamless experience to our
policyowners, customers, distribution partners and employees.”
Since joining MassMutual in 2008, Ross has held various leadership
roles, beginning in Corporate Finance and Strategy, heading up the
company’s distribution strategy team within the insurance business, and
establishing MassMutual’s direct to consumer business and
industry-leading data science capabilities. Under Ross’ direction,
MassMutual has invested in data science over the past six years,
establishing an in-house data science group that creates knowledge and
builds services from data that enable enterprise-wide data-driven
decision making through science and applied research.
Prior to MassMutual, Ross held financial planning, management consulting
and business analyst roles with Capmark Financial, General Motors, the
New York Treasurer’s office, the Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, the World
Bank, Fidelity Investments and Deloitte Consulting.
Two top leaders from the tech and cyber security industry have also
joined MassMutual and its ETX leadership team:
Arthur Riel has been named head of Core Technology &
Initiatives, a newly created role that oversees the prioritization and
delivery of strategic technology projects across the company, as well
as internal and external information systems applications, platforms
and infrastructure.
Riel brings more than 30 years of
experience in system and application design and technology delivery to
MassMutual, as well as an exceptional track record in developing and
executing complex business and technology strategies. He has worked in
senior technology management roles at various organizations, including
Moody’s, NYSE EuroNext, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Most
recently, he served as Chief Enterprise Architect and Chief
Information Officer (CIO) of Finance IT for The World Bank.
Riel
also founded two technology companies in the areas of computer science
training and compliance technology solutions, has taught hundreds of
courses in both academic and industry environments, and authored
several research papers.
Jim Routh has been appointed head of Enterprise Information
Risk Management. In this role, Routh will drive a holistic information
risk management approach across the company, with a focus on managing
cyber security risks, ensuring all cyber security related regulatory
and compliance requirements are met, and overseeing the safeguarding
of MassMutual’s information assets.
Routh is a well-known
visionary and recognized leader in the cyber security industry who
brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and a demonstrated track
record for delivering security capabilities that drive business
results. Most recently, he served as chief information security
officer (CISO) for CVS Health, where he led the security integration
for CVS Health in the acquisition of Aetna and developed a three-year
plan for achieving enterprise level resilience. Prior to that, Routh
served as CISO for Aetna, global head of application and mobile
security at JP Morgan Chase and CISO at KPMG, the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corp. and American Express.
Routh is a former
Board and Committee Chairman of the Financial Services Information
Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and the former Chairman of the
Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC). Routh
received the 2017 Evanta Breakaway Leadership Award and 2016 ISE
Luminary Award, among many other awards and honors throughout his
career.
“I’m excited to welcome some of the nation’s leading tech talent to
MassMutual and our ETX leadership team,” said Ross. “Arthur’s
entrepreneurial mindset and proven ability to lead major initiatives and
Jim’s reputation as a thoughtful and innovative leader who builds
exceptional and diverse teams will be invaluable as we work to establish
and drive MassMutual’s vision for all of our technology and digital
efforts.”
About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life
insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and
participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial
products and services, including life insurance, disability income
insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and
other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.
