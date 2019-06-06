MassMutual Taps Gareth Ross for Expanded Role as Head of Enterprise Technology and Experience

Tech and cyber security industry leaders Arthur Riel and Jim Routh join Ross’ leadership team

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) announced that Gareth Ross has been named head of the new Enterprise Technology and Experience (ETX) organization, which is responsible for all of the company’s internal and external technology and digital efforts, as well as direct to consumer marketing efforts. Notably, industry leaders Arthur Riel and Jim Routh have also joined MassMutual and the ETX organization as head of Core Technology & Initiatives and head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, respectively.

“Gareth brings a distinct combination of strategic vision and proven ability to build and lead top teams to this expanded role,” said Roger Crandall, MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO. “I am confident that Gareth and his strong leadership team will continue to develop superior technology and digital solutions to deliver a seamless experience to our policyowners, customers, distribution partners and employees.”

Since joining MassMutual in 2008, Ross has held various leadership roles, beginning in Corporate Finance and Strategy, heading up the company’s distribution strategy team within the insurance business, and establishing MassMutual’s direct to consumer business and industry-leading data science capabilities. Under Ross’ direction, MassMutual has invested in data science over the past six years, establishing an in-house data science group that creates knowledge and builds services from data that enable enterprise-wide data-driven decision making through science and applied research.

Prior to MassMutual, Ross held financial planning, management consulting and business analyst roles with Capmark Financial, General Motors, the New York Treasurer’s office, the Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, the World Bank, Fidelity Investments and Deloitte Consulting.

Two top leaders from the tech and cyber security industry have also joined MassMutual and its ETX leadership team:

Arthur Riel has been named head of Core Technology & Initiatives, a newly created role that oversees the prioritization and delivery of strategic technology projects across the company, as well as internal and external information systems applications, platforms and infrastructure.



Riel brings more than 30 years of experience in system and application design and technology delivery to MassMutual, as well as an exceptional track record in developing and executing complex business and technology strategies. He has worked in senior technology management roles at various organizations, including Moody’s, NYSE EuroNext, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Most recently, he served as Chief Enterprise Architect and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Finance IT for The World Bank.



Riel also founded two technology companies in the areas of computer science training and compliance technology solutions, has taught hundreds of courses in both academic and industry environments, and authored several research papers.

Jim Routh has been appointed head of Enterprise Information Risk Management. In this role, Routh will drive a holistic information risk management approach across the company, with a focus on managing cyber security risks, ensuring all cyber security related regulatory and compliance requirements are met, and overseeing the safeguarding of MassMutual’s information assets.



Routh is a well-known visionary and recognized leader in the cyber security industry who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and a demonstrated track record for delivering security capabilities that drive business results. Most recently, he served as chief information security officer (CISO) for CVS Health, where he led the security integration for CVS Health in the acquisition of Aetna and developed a three-year plan for achieving enterprise level resilience. Prior to that, Routh served as CISO for Aetna, global head of application and mobile security at JP Morgan Chase and CISO at KPMG, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and American Express.



Routh is a former Board and Committee Chairman of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and the former Chairman of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC). Routh received the 2017 Evanta Breakaway Leadership Award and 2016 ISE Luminary Award, among many other awards and honors throughout his career.

“I’m excited to welcome some of the nation’s leading tech talent to MassMutual and our ETX leadership team,” said Ross. “Arthur’s entrepreneurial mindset and proven ability to lead major initiatives and Jim’s reputation as a thoughtful and innovative leader who builds exceptional and diverse teams will be invaluable as we work to establish and drive MassMutual’s vision for all of our technology and digital efforts.”

