MassTLC Names Commonwealth, Mosaic, Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients, Full List of Finalists Announced

09/12/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) today announced the recipients of three special award categories that will be presented during the organization’s 21st Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 3rd, at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston. The Council also unveiled additional finalists in the individual categories of CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, and Emerging Executive of the Year.

The organization’s highest honor, the Commonwealth Award, will be presented to John Landry, an angel investor, serial CTO, and software entrepreneur, for a lifetime of commitment to technology innovation and inclusion. Landry is the founder of Lead Dog Ventures, a business accelerator providing emerging technology enterprises access to a well-developed network of relationship, technology and financial capital with current investments in over 50 software-related companies and funds. He is also currently a Venture Partner and member of the Investment Committee of the Converge Venture Partners. 

MassTLC’s Mosaic Award, for supporting inclusion and diversity in the Massachusetts tech ecosystem, will be presented to Jackie Glenn, former Vice President for Global Diversity and Inclusion at Dell EMC. A first-generation immigrant and EMC’s first Global Chief Diversity Officer, Glenn set the pace for global D&I across a global workforce of 145,000 employees in 180 countries, reshaping organizational policies relating to women, people of color, transgender, and other communities across the enterprise.

Jennifer Chayes, a Technical Fellow and Managing Director of Microsoft Research New England, NYC, and Montreal, will be receiving the Council’s Distinguished Leadership Award. A former Professor of Mathematics at UCLA, she has authored more than 140 academic papers and is holder of over 30 patents. Her research areas include phase transitions in computer science, structural and dynamical properties of networks, graph theory, graph algorithms, and computational biology. She is one of the inventors of the field of graphons, which are now widely used in the machine learning of massive networks.

“We are honored to have these amazing leaders and the companies they represent in our community," said MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “John’s leadership over the past three decades has helped shape the Massachusetts tech economy. Jackie has worked tirelessly to champion an inclusive workforce. And Jennifer's work advancing machine learning and computational biology is enabling innovations that will touch every corner of the world."

MassTLC also announced additional finalists in the CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, and Emerging Executive of the Year categories. MassTLC reopened the nominations submission process to broaden and diversify the pool of nominees, resulting in an additional 70+ nominations. The finalists in each category are as follows:

CEO of the Year:
Mohamad Ali, Carbonite
Peter Bauer, Mimecast
Jaime Ellertson, Everbridge
Stefania Mallet, ezCater
Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com
Jacqueline Moloney, UMass Lowell
Nicole Sahin, Globalization Partners
Bill Wagner, LogMeIn
Rob Waldron, Curriculum Associates
Mike Zani, The Predictive Index

CMO of the Year:
John Bigay, iZotope
Monique Bonner, Akamai
Jonathan Burg, Reward Gateway
Gordon Burnes, Bullhorn
Norman Guadagno, Carbonite
Loren Jarrett, Progress
Ed Macri, Wayfair
Lawrence Schwartz, SoftwareONE
Laura Taylor, WordStream
Sarah Welch, CarGurus

CTO of the Year:
Anthony Accardi, Rue La La;
Teresa Arroyo Gallego, nQ Medical
Stephen Boyer, BitSight Technologies
Dan Bricklin, Alpha Software
David Lakatos, Formlabs
Amy Layous, Vecna Robotics
Bill Ledingham, Black Duck Software
Fidelma Russo, Iron Mountain
Simeon Simeonov, Swoop
Daniel Theobald, Vecna Robotics

Emerging Executive of the Year:
Gerald Beuchelt, LogMeIn
Rob Gonzalez, Salsify
Sarah Hodkinson, Smarter Travel
Karen Hutchinson, Agero
Jessica Meher, Notarize
Ellie Mirman, Crayon
Christopher O'Donnell, HubSpot
Sunanda Parthasarathy, Wayfair
Jane Price, Interactions
Kim Walsh, HubSpot

In addition to the Council’s special awards and individual categories, MassTLC will name winners in 11 additional company and technology award categories including: Massachusetts Company of the Year, Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Building a Better Workforce, Connected Product of the Year, Influential Consumer Tech of the Year, Cutting Edge Tech of the Year, Machine Learning in Action, Innovative Tech of the Year – Robotics, Innovative Tech of the Year – Sales & Marketing, Innovative Tech of the Year – Security, and Tech for a Better Tomorrow.

Winners will be announced at the Mass Technology Leadership Awards Gala on October 3rd at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center. For more information or to attend, visit the Gala’s registration page.

MassTLC awards program Platinum Sponsors are Marsh & McLennan Agency; Microsoft; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; PwC; and Salesforce. The Gold Sponsor is Cisco.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sara Fraim
sara@masstlc.org
617-869-5425

MassTLC_Logo_Primary_newcolor_376_367_trim_web.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
