MassTLC Names Commonwealth, Mosaic, Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients, Full List of Finalists Announced
09/12/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) today announced the recipients of three special award categories that will be presented during the organization’s 21st Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 3rd, at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston. The Council also unveiled additional finalists in the individual categories of CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, and Emerging Executive of the Year.
The organization’s highest honor, the Commonwealth Award, will be presented to John Landry, an angel investor, serial CTO, and software entrepreneur, for a lifetime of commitment to technology innovation and inclusion. Landry is the founder of Lead Dog Ventures, a business accelerator providing emerging technology enterprises access to a well-developed network of relationship, technology and financial capital with current investments in over 50 software-related companies and funds. He is also currently a Venture Partner and member of the Investment Committee of the Converge Venture Partners.
MassTLC’s Mosaic Award, for supporting inclusion and diversity in the Massachusetts tech ecosystem, will be presented to Jackie Glenn, former Vice President for Global Diversity and Inclusion at Dell EMC. A first-generation immigrant and EMC’s first Global Chief Diversity Officer, Glenn set the pace for global D&I across a global workforce of 145,000 employees in 180 countries, reshaping organizational policies relating to women, people of color, transgender, and other communities across the enterprise.
Jennifer Chayes, a Technical Fellow and Managing Director of Microsoft Research New England, NYC, and Montreal, will be receiving the Council’s Distinguished Leadership Award. A former Professor of Mathematics at UCLA, she has authored more than 140 academic papers and is holder of over 30 patents. Her research areas include phase transitions in computer science, structural and dynamical properties of networks, graph theory, graph algorithms, and computational biology. She is one of the inventors of the field of graphons, which are now widely used in the machine learning of massive networks.
“We are honored to have these amazing leaders and the companies they represent in our community," said MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “John’s leadership over the past three decades has helped shape the Massachusetts tech economy. Jackie has worked tirelessly to champion an inclusive workforce. And Jennifer's work advancing machine learning and computational biology is enabling innovations that will touch every corner of the world."
MassTLC also announced additional finalists in the CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, and Emerging Executive of the Year categories. MassTLC reopened the nominations submission process to broaden and diversify the pool of nominees, resulting in an additional 70+ nominations. The finalists in each category are as follows:
CEO of the Year: Mohamad Ali, Carbonite Peter Bauer, Mimecast Jaime Ellertson, Everbridge Stefania Mallet, ezCater Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Jacqueline Moloney, UMass Lowell Nicole Sahin, Globalization Partners Bill Wagner, LogMeIn Rob Waldron, Curriculum Associates Mike Zani, The Predictive Index
CMO of the Year: John Bigay, iZotope Monique Bonner, Akamai Jonathan Burg, Reward Gateway Gordon Burnes, Bullhorn Norman Guadagno, Carbonite Loren Jarrett, Progress Ed Macri, Wayfair Lawrence Schwartz, SoftwareONE Laura Taylor, WordStream Sarah Welch, CarGurus
CTO of the Year: Anthony Accardi, Rue La La; Teresa Arroyo Gallego, nQ Medical Stephen Boyer, BitSight Technologies Dan Bricklin, Alpha Software David Lakatos, Formlabs Amy Layous, Vecna Robotics Bill Ledingham, Black Duck Software Fidelma Russo, Iron Mountain Simeon Simeonov, Swoop Daniel Theobald, Vecna Robotics
Emerging Executive of the Year: Gerald Beuchelt, LogMeIn Rob Gonzalez, Salsify Sarah Hodkinson, Smarter Travel Karen Hutchinson, Agero Jessica Meher, Notarize Ellie Mirman, Crayon Christopher O'Donnell, HubSpot Sunanda Parthasarathy, Wayfair Jane Price, Interactions Kim Walsh, HubSpot
In addition to the Council’s special awards and individual categories, MassTLC will name winners in 11 additional company and technology award categories including: Massachusetts Company of the Year, Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Building a Better Workforce, Connected Product of the Year, Influential Consumer Tech of the Year, Cutting Edge Tech of the Year, Machine Learning in Action, Innovative Tech of the Year – Robotics, Innovative Tech of the Year – Sales & Marketing, Innovative Tech of the Year – Security, and Tech for a Better Tomorrow.
Winners will be announced at the Mass Technology Leadership Awards Gala on October 3rd at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center. For more information or to attend, visit the Gala’s registration page.