Massachusetts Department of State Police : MSP Adds Man who Kidnapped, Violently Assaulted Woman to Most Wanted List

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section today added to its list of Most Wanted fugitives a man who violently assaulted a woman in March while holding her against her will.

KEVIN J. HAMEL, 49, is wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism from the incident, which occurred March 30 in Townsend. He is actively attempting to avoid law enforcement.

On the date of the incident, Townsend Police received a 911 call from a woman who stated she was fleeing from an assault in progress. Responding Townsend officers subsequently determined that HAMEL had held the woman against her will and violently assaulted her, causing numerous injuries. Officers could not locate HAMEL and obtained an arrest warrant.

HAMEL is also the subject of a second arrest warrant for violating his probation from a previous conviction. He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, including prior convictions for unlawful possession of a rifle, of a shotgun, and of ammunition; stalking; kidnapping; and

restraining order violations. He has been the subject of eight restraining orders in different Massachusetts communities involving several different victims.

HAMEL has ties to Townsend, Fitchburg, Ayer, Acton, and New Hampshire. He is Caucasian, 6' tall, weighs about 225 lbs., and has brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees KEVIN HAMEL, or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to immediately call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.

