Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Massachusetts Department of State Police : MSP Adds Man who Kidnapped, Violently Assaulted Woman to Most Wanted List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:32am CEST

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section today added to its list of Most Wanted fugitives a man who violently assaulted a woman in March while holding her against her will.

KEVIN J. HAMEL, 49, is wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism from the incident, which occurred March 30 in Townsend. He is actively attempting to avoid law enforcement.

On the date of the incident, Townsend Police received a 911 call from a woman who stated she was fleeing from an assault in progress. Responding Townsend officers subsequently determined that HAMEL had held the woman against her will and violently assaulted her, causing numerous injuries. Officers could not locate HAMEL and obtained an arrest warrant.

HAMEL is also the subject of a second arrest warrant for violating his probation from a previous conviction. He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, including prior convictions for unlawful possession of a rifle, of a shotgun, and of ammunition; stalking; kidnapping; and

restraining order violations. He has been the subject of eight restraining orders in different Massachusetts communities involving several different victims.

HAMEL has ties to Townsend, Fitchburg, Ayer, Acton, and New Hampshire. He is Caucasian, 6' tall, weighs about 225 lbs., and has brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees KEVIN HAMEL, or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to immediately call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.

-30-

Related

MSP Troopers, NH Officers Arrest Man Who Assaulted Woman After Crash Early yesterday morning Massachusetts State Police Troopers and Manchester, NH, Police located and arrested the man who severely beat a woman following a minor motor vehicle crash last week. At approximately 8 a.m. Monday Troopers from the MSP's Violent…

March 13, 2018

In 'Arrest'

Massachusetts State Police Release -- 10232017 -- Most Wanted Fugitve, Thomas Vargus Captured in Pennsylvania THOMAS VARGUS, one of the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted fugitives, was captured Sunday in Pennsylvania. VARGUS, 45, is wanted for the random stabbing of a dog and the assault of the woman walking the…

October 23, 2017

In 'Arrest'

Massachusetts State Police Release -- 11182013 -- State Police Arrest Two Most Wanted Sex Offenders The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) today arrested two of its Most Wanted High Risk Level 3 Sex Offenders. The arrests came after the top ten most wanted offenders were released to…

November 18, 2013

In 'Arrest'

Disclaimer

Massachusetts Department of State Police published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 00:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aAsia stocks track Wall St. lower, dollar buoyant; Powell in focus
RE
04:06aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed
RE
03:59aDollar six-day slide ends on new tariffs as Jackson Hole meet begins
RE
03:30aMexico's Economy Minister Plays Down Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday -- 4th Update
DJ
03:27aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Customs streamlines protocol for diamond import
PU
03:23aSEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs
RE
03:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Dorsett checks in for jobs boom
PU
03:21aOil markets muted as U.S.-China trade war remains unresolved
RE
03:18aDollar holds gains after U.S.-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed
RE
03:17aEARTHJUSTICE : Community, Environmental Justice, National Environmental, and Scientist Groups Continue Fighting to Defend the Chemical Disaster Rule from Rollbacks by EPA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.