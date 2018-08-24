Massachusetts Department of State Police : MSP Adds Man who Kidnapped, Violently Assaulted Woman to Most Wanted List

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section today added to its list of Most Wanted fugitives a man who violently assaulted a woman in March while holding her against her will.
KEVIN J. HAMEL, 49, is wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism from the incident, which occurred March 30 in Townsend. He is actively attempting to avoid law enforcement.
On the date of the incident, Townsend Police received a 911 call from a woman who stated she was fleeing from an assault in progress. Responding Townsend officers subsequently determined that HAMEL had held the woman against her will and violently assaulted her, causing numerous injuries. Officers could not locate HAMEL and obtained an arrest warrant.
HAMEL is also the subject of a second arrest warrant for violating his probation from a previous conviction. He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, including prior convictions for unlawful possession of a rifle, of a shotgun, and of ammunition; stalking; kidnapping; and
restraining order violations. He has been the subject of eight restraining orders in different Massachusetts communities involving several different victims.
HAMEL has ties to Townsend, Fitchburg, Ayer, Acton, and New Hampshire. He is Caucasian, 6' tall, weighs about 225 lbs., and has brown and gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees KEVIN HAMEL, or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to immediately call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.
-30-
Related
MSP Troopers, NH Officers Arrest Man Who Assaulted Woman After Crash Early yesterday morning Massachusetts State Police Troopers and Manchester, NH, Police located and arrested the man who severely beat a woman following a minor motor vehicle crash last week. At approximately 8 a.m. Monday Troopers from the MSP's Violent…
March 13, 2018
In 'Arrest'
Massachusetts State Police Release -- 10232017 -- Most Wanted Fugitve, Thomas Vargus Captured in Pennsylvania THOMAS VARGUS, one of the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted fugitives, was captured Sunday in Pennsylvania. VARGUS, 45, is wanted for the random stabbing of a dog and the assault of the woman walking the…
October 23, 2017
In 'Arrest'
Massachusetts State Police Release -- 11182013 -- State Police Arrest Two Most Wanted Sex Offenders The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) today arrested two of its Most Wanted High Risk Level 3 Sex Offenders. The arrests came after the top ten most wanted offenders were released to…
November 18, 2013
In 'Arrest'