Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Massachusetts General Hospital : Study reveals a microbe's molecular role in Crohn's disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Changes in the gut microbiome have long been linked with Crohn's disease and other forms of inflammatory bowel disease, but the biology behind those links has remained murky. Researchers at the Broad Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School have now found that one bacterium, Ruminococcus gnavus, which is associated with Crohn's disease, releases a certain type of polysaccharide (or a chain of sugar molecules) that triggers an immune response.

Link to full Broad Institute release on study co-authored by MGH physician Ramnik Xavier.

Disclaimer

Massachusetts General Hospital published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Huawei Worries -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pUkraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
05:19pTech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 11, 2019
PU
05:17pFinancials Up as Mexico Tariff Threat Is Suspended -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pSlack sees fiscal year 2020 revenue rising by as much as 50%
RE
05:13pMASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL : Study reveals a microbe's molecular role in Crohn's disease
PU
05:10pConsumer Cos Up on Trade Hopes, Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : ?Stanchart Ghana's Outlook for 2019 Positive - CEO?
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About