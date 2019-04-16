Massroots : Annual Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________ to _________ Commission File Number: 000-55431 MASSROOTS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 46-2612944 (State or jurisdiction of I.R.S Employer Incorporation or organization) Identification No. 7083 Hollywood Blvd, Office 4084 Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code) (833) 467-6687 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a well-knownseasoned issuer as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10- K or any amendment to this Form 10- K. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller Reporting Company ☒ Emerging Growth Company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act) Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 30, 2018, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was approximately $22,362,655. Number of shares of common stock outstanding as of April 11, 2019 was 182,390,849. Documents Incorporated by Reference: None.

MASSROOTS, INC. FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I Page Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 11 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 24 Item 2. Properties 24 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 24 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 24 PART II Item 5. Market for the Registrant's Common Stock, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 25 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 26 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 26 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 32 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 32 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 32 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 33 Item 9B. Other Information 34 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 35 Item 11. Executive Compensation 38 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 49 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 50 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 51 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 53 i

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and "would." These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based in part on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those set forth in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. ii

PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Overview MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") was formed in April 2013 as a technology platform for the cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, MassRoots enables consumers to rate cannabis products and strains based on their efficacy (i.e., effectiveness for treating ailments such as back-pain or epilepsy) and then presents this information in easy-to-use formats for consumers to make educated purchasing decisions at their local dispensary. Businesses are able to leverage MassRoots by strategically advertising to consumers based on their preferences and tendencies. "Registered users" ("Users") are defined as users who currently have an account with MassRoots. It does not include users who have deleted their account nor does it reflect active usage over any set period of time. Over the past six years, MassRoots has established itself as a leading technology company in the emerging cannabis industry, building a User-base of more than one million registered Users, partnering with some of the most recognized brands in the industry and raising significant capital from institutional and private investors. Since inception, the Company has generated approximately $1.2 million in revenue. Historically, we have focused on building a consumer-facing application and have not spent significant resources on developing our advertising portal for dispensaries. However, we are now focusing our efforts on developing our advertising portal so as to automate the processes and platform needed to deliver our underlying services. In the summer of 2018, we launched a revamped MassRoots Business Portal and a consumer rewards program, WeedPass®, accessible through the MassRoots mobile app. After an introductory free trial period, we charge dispensaries a monthly fee for their dispensary listing and access to our consumer rewards program. With MassRoots' wide-spread audience and following in some of the leading medical cannabis markets in the country, we believe our business portal will be well-received by our client base. According to ArcView Market Research, there are projected to be over 2,700 state-regulated dispensaries in the United States by 2020. Background We were incorporated in the state of Delaware on April 26, 2013 as a technology platform for the cannabis industry. Our principal executive office is located at 7083 Hollywood Blvd., Office 4084, Los Angeles, CA 90028, and our telephone number is (833) 467-6687. On January 25, 2017, we consummated a reverse triangular merger (the "Whaxy Merger") pursuant to which we acquired all of the outstanding common stock of DDDigtal Inc ("DDDigtal"), a Colorado corporation. Upon closing of the Whaxy Merger, each share of DDDigtal's common stock was exchanged for such number of shares of our common stock (or a fraction thereof) based on an exchange ratio equal to approximately 5.273-for-1, such that 1 share of our common stock was issued for every 5.273 shares of DDDigtal's common stock. At the closing of the Whaxy Merger, all shares of common stock of our newly-formed merger subsidiary formed for the sole purpose of effectuating the Whaxy Merger, were converted into and exchanged for one share of common stock of DDDigtal, and all shares of DDDigtal's common stock that were outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Whaxy Merger were automatically cancelled and retired. Upon the closing of the Whaxy Merger, DDDigtal continued as our surviving wholly-owned subsidiary, and the merger subsidiary ceased to exist. On July 13, 2017, we consummated a reverse triangular merger (the "Odava Merger") pursuant to which we acquired all of the outstanding common stock of Odava Inc ("Odava"), a Delaware corporation. Upon closing of the Odava Merger, each share of Odava's common stock was exchanged for such number of shares of our common stock (or a fraction thereof), based on an exchange ratio equal to approximately 4.069-for-1, such that 1 share of our common stock was issued for every 4.069 shares of Odava's common stock. At the closing of the Odava Merger, all shares of common stock of our newly-formed merger subsidiary formed for the sole purpose of effectuating the Odava Merger, were converted into and exchanged for one share of common stock of Odava, and all shares of Odava's common stock that were outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Odava Merger automatically cancelled and retired. Upon the closing of the Odava Merger, Odava continued as our surviving wholly-owned subsidiary, and the merger subsidiary ceased to exist. Our Products and Services Our technology platform consists of MassRoots, our consumer-facing social network, which is accessible through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store and the Google Play Marketplace, and our business and advertising portal for companies which can be accessed at www.massroots.com/business . 1

