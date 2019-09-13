Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Massroots : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)

Previous Name(s) x None

Entity Type

0001589149

x Corporation

Name of Issuer

o Limited Partnership

MassRoots, Inc.

o Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of

o General Partnership

o Business Trust

Incorporation/Organization

DELAWARE

o Other

Year of Incorporation/Organization

  • Over Five Years Ago
  • Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
  • Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

MassRoots, Inc.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

7083 HOLLYWOOD BLVD., OFFICE 4084

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

LOS ANGELES

CALIFORNIA

90028

805-214-8024

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Dietrich

Isaac

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

7083 Hollywood Blvd., Office 4084

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Los Angeles

CALIFORNIA

90028

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Quintero

Jesus

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

7083 Hollywood Blvd., Office 4084

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Los Angeles

CALIFORNIA

90028

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

4. Industry Group

o Agriculture

Health Care

Banking & Financial Services

o Biotechnology

o Commercial Banking

o Health Insurance

o Insurance

o Hospitals & Physicians

o Investing

o Pharmaceuticals

o Investment Banking

o Other Health Care

  • Pooled Investment Fund

o

Other Banking & Financial

o Manufacturing

Services

Real Estate

o Commercial

o Construction

o REITS & Finance

o Residential

o Other Real Estate

  • Business Services Energy
    o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities
    o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas
    o Other Energy
  • Retailing
  • Restaurants Technology
    o Computers
    o Telecommunications x Other Technology

Travel

  • Airlines & Airports
  • Lodging & Conventions
  • Tourism & Travel Services
  • Other Travel
  • Other

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

o

No Revenues

o No Aggregate Net Asset Value

o

$1 - $1,000,000

o $1 - $5,000,000

o

$1,000,001

- $5,000,000

o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000

o

$5,000,001

- $25,000,000

o $25,000,001

- $50,000,000

o

$25,000,001 - $100,000,000

o $50,000,001

- $100,000,000

o

Over $100,000,000

o Over $100,000,000

x

Decline to Disclose

o Decline to Disclose

o

Not Applicable

o Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

o o o o

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)

o x o o o

Rule 505

Rule 506(b)

Rule 506(c)

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

7. Type of Filing

x

New Notice

Date of First Sale 2019-06-24

o

Amendment

  • First Sale Yet to Occur

8. Duration of Offering

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

o Yes

x No

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

o

Pooled Investment Fund Interests

x

o

Tenant-in-Common Securities

o

o

Mineral Property Securities

x

x

Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,

o

Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

Equity

Debt

Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security

Other (describe)

10. Business Combination Transaction

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?

o Yes x No

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor

$ 25000 USD

12. Sales Compensation

Recipient

(Associated) Broker or Dealer

o

Street Address 1

City

State(s) of Solicitation

o All States

Recipient CRD Number

o None

None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD

o None

Number

Street Address 2

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Massroots Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 21:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pRENT A CENTER : Gives the Gift of Education by Providing 60 Students with $60,000 in Scholarships
BU
06:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN
GL
06:11pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, NCI, TRCB, and WAIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:11pWeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, TOWR, CBKW, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:07pExclusive - WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
06:07pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
06:07pBOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces August 2019 Distribution
AQ
06:07pSTARBUCKS : FormS-3ASR
PU
06:07pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors
GL
06:05pGAP : J.Crew's Madewell brand files for IPO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Exclusive - WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
3GAP INC : GAP : J.Crew's Madewell brand files for IPO
4Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors
5WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, NCI, TRCB, and WAIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group