Massroots : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration
09/13/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)
Previous Name(s) x None
Entity Type
0001589149
x Corporation
Name of Issuer
o Limited Partnership
MassRoots, Inc.
o Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of
o General Partnership
|
o Business Trust
|
Incorporation/Organization
DELAWARE
o Other
Year of Incorporation/Organization
-
Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
-
Yet to Be Formed
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
MassRoots, Inc.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
7083 HOLLYWOOD BLVD., OFFICE 4084
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Phone No. of Issuer
|
LOS ANGELES
CALIFORNIA
|
90028
|
805-214-8024
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Dietrich
Isaac
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
|
7083 Hollywood Blvd., Office 4084
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Los Angeles
CALIFORNIA
|
90028
|
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Quintero
Jesus
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
|
7083 Hollywood Blvd., Office 4084
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Los Angeles
CALIFORNIA
|
90028
|
Relationship:
|
x Executive Officer
|
o Director
|
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
4. Industry Group
o Agriculture
Health Care
Banking & Financial Services
o Biotechnology
o Commercial Banking
o Health Insurance
o Insurance
o Hospitals & Physicians
|
o Pharmaceuticals
|
|
o Other Health Care
o
Other Banking & Financial
o Manufacturing
Services
|
Real Estate
|
o Commercial
|
o Construction
|
o REITS & Finance
|
o Residential
|
o Other Real Estate
-
Business Services Energy
o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities
o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas
o Other Energy
-
Retailing
-
Restaurants Technology
o Computers
o Telecommunications x Other Technology
Travel
-
Airlines & Airports
-
Lodging & Conventions
-
Tourism & Travel Services
-
Other Travel
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
|
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
|
o
No Revenues
|
o No Aggregate Net Asset Value
o
$1 - $1,000,000
|
o $1 - $5,000,000
o
$1,000,001
|
- $5,000,000
o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000
|
o
$5,000,001
|
- $25,000,000
o $25,000,001
- $50,000,000
|
o
$25,000,001 - $100,000,000
|
o $50,000,001
|
- $100,000,000
|
o
Over $100,000,000
|
o Over $100,000,000
x
Decline to Disclose
|
o Decline to Disclose
|
o
Not Applicable
|
o Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)
Rule 505
Rule 506(b)
Rule 506(c)
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
7. Type of Filing
x
New Notice
|
Date of First Sale 2019-06-24
o
Amendment
|
8. Duration of Offering
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
|
o Yes
|
x No
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
o
Pooled Investment Fund Interests
|
x
|
|
Tenant-in-Common Securities
|
|
|
Mineral Property Securities
|
x
|
x
|
Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,
|
|
Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security
|
Equity
Debt
Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security
Other (describe)
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
11. Minimum Investment
|
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor
|
$ 25000 USD
12. Sales Compensation
Recipient
(Associated) Broker or Dealer
|
o
Street Address 1
City
State(s) of Solicitation
|
o All States
|
|
o None
|
None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD
|
o None
Number
|
Street Address 2
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
