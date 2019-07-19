Log in
Mastech Digital : to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

07/19/2019 | 07:45am EDT

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.

The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13692956. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13692956. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce.com, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

Media Contact: Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
+1-888-330-5497
Donna.Kijowski@mastechdigital.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastech-digital-inc-to-discuss-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-31-2019-300887895.html

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mastech Digital Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:44:08 UTC
