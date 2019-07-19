Mastech Digital : to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.
The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13692956. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13692956. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.
About Mastech Digital, Inc.:
Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce.com, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.
Media Contact: Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
+1-888-330-5497
Donna.Kijowski@mastechdigital.com
