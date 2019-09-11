Log in
Mastech Digital : to Present at the Fall Investor Summit '19

09/11/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Data and Analytics services, and IT staffing services, announced today that it will be presenting at the Fall Investor Summit '19 on September 16th at 10:30 AM EST at The Essex House, 160 Central Park South, New York, NY. President and CEO, Vivek Gupta, and CFO, Jack Cronin, will be presenting, as well as meeting investors over this two-day conference.

Mastech's leaders will share the transformation journey of the company, its investments in the areas of data and analytics and its recent developments and future plans.

Commenting on the upcoming event, President and CEO, Vivek Gupta, said, 'We are excited to present at the Fall Investor Summit '19. We are at an interesting phase of our growth trajectory, as our data and analytics business continues its upward momentum.'

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital (American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data and Analytics services, and IT staffing services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

Contact:
Donna Kijowski
+1-888-330-5497

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastech-digital-to-present-at-the-fall-investor-summit-19-300916400.html

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mastech Digital Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:26:02 UTC
