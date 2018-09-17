Log in
Mastech Digital : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

09/17/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, September 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today that its President and CEO, Vivek Gupta and CFO, Jack Cronin will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference on September 27th at 8:35 AM EDT at the New York City Grand Hyatt.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531268/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg )

Over the last two years, Mastech Digital has been on a transformation journey from a pure play IT staffing company to a broader digital transformation services provider. At the event, the executives will share with investors the company's progress in this transformation, as well as recent developments and future plans.

Commenting on the upcoming event, President and CEO, Vivek Gupta, said, 'We are pleased with the progress that we have made in our transformation journey to date and look forward to sharing those details at the Sidoti Fall Conference.'

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital (American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit http://www.mastechdigital.com.

About Sidoti & Company

Sidoti & Company, LLC is a preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. It covers over 250 companies across a range of industries. The companies covered by its traditional research typically have a history of profitability, maintain strong balance sheets, and tend to have limited, if any, coverage by other Wall Street firms. Sidoti serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

Contact:Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
+1-888-330-5497
Donna.Kijowski@mastechdigital.com

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mastech Digital Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:52:04 UTC
