Master Electronics : Becomes Latest Recipient of the President's “E” Award for Exports

In a ceremony held yesterday at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Master Electronics received the President's "E" Award for Exports in recognition of the company's achievement in making significant contributions to an increase in U.S. exports.

In a statement, Wilbur Ross, United States Secretary of Commerce, announced, “Master Electronics has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The 'E' Awards Committee was very impressed with Master Electronics' presence in 135 markets with strong year-over-year growth in export sales. The company's innovative approach to eliminate the impact of increased foreign tariffs on its customers was also particularly notable. Master Electronics' achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

Riad Nizam, President of Master Electronics and Chuck Martin, Master’s Director of Business Development, received the award in Washington, D.C. Riad commented, “At Master Electronics we pride ourselves on working with speed, flexibility and entrepreneurial spirit. Solving customer’s problems is always top-of-mind, especially when it comes to commerce, a vital branch of our distribution. Logistics and export processes, which can be costly or sluggish if not addressed with exuberance, are key. We are proud and humbled to receive this President’s 'E' Award on behalf of all of Team Masters.”

About Master Electronics

Master Electronics is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For more than half a century, our family-owned company has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service and added value. This is how Master Electronics has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with hundreds of world-class suppliers.

Inspired by our founder’s vision for building a business around personal bonds and integrity, we embrace visionary thinking and prioritize the end goal over short-term wins. Our people are empowered to make real-time decisions and place the needs of our customers above all. Master Electronics thrives on collaborating with our customers and suppliers to design creative solutions to their purchasing, supply chain and business challenges. Our experience, speed and flexibility let us adapt and innovate, which allows companies to bring their visions to life. www.masterelectronics.com

