Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Master Plan Communications Opens Fort Worth Office to Support Expanding Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Central Proximity to Existing and New Clients Boosts Growth in Tech and Supply Chain

Master Plan Communications, Inc. (MPC) announced today that it has opened an office in Fort Worth to support clients in the technology sector as well as material handling and the supply chain. With ecommerce continuing to grow at an exponential pace, MPC is in a strong position to continue to strengthen its roots in both sectors and contribute to the local economy.

The new office expansion, which is located in the exclusive Clearfork development in the heart of Fort Worth and led by PR industry veteran Kirsten Woodard, supports both existing and new clients. The agency will use this location to build upon its strategic public relations programs for companies looking to elevate brand awareness. MPC’s current clients operating in Texas include Hannibal Industries, Igloo® Coolers, Modern Huntsman and TP&L. The DFW Texas office will also handle account management for several agency clients across the Midwest.

“MPC’s leadership is really proud of the results the agency has accomplished in the last eight years since its founding, working hard in consumer and B2B public relations. As we researched the DFW area, we found a lot of companies that would benefit from public relations programs. It is a booming metro area with significant business growth over the last five years,” said Ashton Maxfield, president at MPC. “Kirsten has worked with MPC for more than seven years as a valued leader, and the timing was perfect to execute the vision for MPC’s next venture. We are all really excited for this office in Texas and look forward to bringing our expertise to the area.”

MPC is a full-service public relations firm offering strategic programs that connect authentically with client’s audiences from media relations and technical writing to social media strategy as well as video production, website design and full marketing and branding services. Its client relationships are the cornerstone of the business, and the company is proud of its long-term success with many clients. With offices in Irvine, California; New York City and now the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, MPC understands how a properly executed communication strategy can help meet business goals.

The MPC Fort Worth office address is: 5049 Edwards Ranch Road, 4th Floor, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, and can be reached at (682) 341-3940.

For additional information on MPC connect with the agency here:

About Master Plan Communications, Inc. (MPC):

MPC is a modern public relations agency that provides value to companies by achieving measurable business results through strategic PR programs that reach target audiences. The agency prides itself in striving to be the best PR service provider in the U.S. through cultivating and maintaining relationships with clients, media, influencers and consumers. For more information, visit: www.masterplancommunications.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
01:15pDENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
01:12pLive Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women's Startup Lab in Silicon Valley
GL
01:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit has no binding impact in B.C. suit
AQ
01:10pID LOGISTICS : Delivers Further Business and Earnings Growth in the First Half
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group