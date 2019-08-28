Master Plan Communications Opens Fort Worth Office to Support Expanding Business

Central Proximity to Existing and New Clients Boosts Growth in Tech and Supply Chain

Master Plan Communications, Inc. (MPC) announced today that it has opened an office in Fort Worth to support clients in the technology sector as well as material handling and the supply chain. With ecommerce continuing to grow at an exponential pace, MPC is in a strong position to continue to strengthen its roots in both sectors and contribute to the local economy.

The new office expansion, which is located in the exclusive Clearfork development in the heart of Fort Worth and led by PR industry veteran Kirsten Woodard, supports both existing and new clients. The agency will use this location to build upon its strategic public relations programs for companies looking to elevate brand awareness. MPC’s current clients operating in Texas include Hannibal Industries, Igloo® Coolers, Modern Huntsman and TP&L. The DFW Texas office will also handle account management for several agency clients across the Midwest.

“MPC’s leadership is really proud of the results the agency has accomplished in the last eight years since its founding, working hard in consumer and B2B public relations. As we researched the DFW area, we found a lot of companies that would benefit from public relations programs. It is a booming metro area with significant business growth over the last five years,” said Ashton Maxfield, president at MPC. “Kirsten has worked with MPC for more than seven years as a valued leader, and the timing was perfect to execute the vision for MPC’s next venture. We are all really excited for this office in Texas and look forward to bringing our expertise to the area.”

MPC is a full-service public relations firm offering strategic programs that connect authentically with client’s audiences from media relations and technical writing to social media strategy as well as video production, website design and full marketing and branding services. Its client relationships are the cornerstone of the business, and the company is proud of its long-term success with many clients. With offices in Irvine, California; New York City and now the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, MPC understands how a properly executed communication strategy can help meet business goals.

The MPC Fort Worth office address is: 5049 Edwards Ranch Road, 4th Floor, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, and can be reached at (682) 341-3940.

For additional information on MPC connect with the agency here:

About Master Plan Communications, Inc. (MPC):

MPC is a modern public relations agency that provides value to companies by achieving measurable business results through strategic PR programs that reach target audiences. The agency prides itself in striving to be the best PR service provider in the U.S. through cultivating and maintaining relationships with clients, media, influencers and consumers. For more information, visit: www.masterplancommunications.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005619/en/