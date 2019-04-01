Master Promotions : New Partnership Brings Major Agricultural Trade Show to Grand Falls, NB

April 1, 2019

GRAND FALLS (New Brunswick) - A New Brunswick-grown industry partnership will see Grand Falls host an all-new edition of major farming trade show AgriExpo this summer. Valley Chamber of Commerce, alongside Master Promotions Ltd., Canada's largest independent trade and consumer event company, are planning this large-scale exposition to showcase new trends, technology and equipment for farming sectors throughout the region.

Taking place Wednesday, August 14th and Thursday, August 15th, AgriExpo 2019 will attract thousands of attendees from New Brunswick, Quebec, Maine, and beyond, generating significant economic and industry impacts for Grand Falls and surrounding communities. This year's edition is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, with indoor and outdoor exhibits covering over 100,000 square feet of space at the E. & P. Sénéchal Center.

A major voice for the farming community in New Brunswick, Potatoes NB is thrilled to be on board as a supporting partner of the event. 'Potatoes New Brunswick is proud to be a sponsoring partner for the biennial AgriExpo held in Grand Falls! We welcome all farmers far and wide to attend this one-of-a-kind, fantastic show. New Brunswick potato producers take professional and personal pride in the quality of their products. Over the years, dedicated growers, professional marketers and a well-organized industry association have built the New Brunswick potato industry into a worldwide success,' says Matt Hemphill, Executive Director, Potatoes New Brunswick.

Shawn Murphy, Show Manager with New Brunswick-based Master Promotions Ltd., will lead the planning for AgriExpo 2019. His knowledge of the industry spans over a decade with the company's commercial marine, woodworking, and heavy equipment portfolio. Interested exhibitors can contact Shawn directly to reserve their space at the event.

'We couldn't be prouder to be working with a group of New Brunswick-based partners on an agricultural event benefitting a pillar of our province's economy,' says Murphy. 'I look forward to working on this exciting new project.'

Valley Chamber of Commerce is a voice for local businesses in Grand Falls and neighbouring communities. Their experience from hosting the initial edition of the show in 2016 will help make AgriExpo 2019 something unlike the region has seen before.

'Keeping in mind the vital role that agriculture plays in the region we serve, the Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to working with Master Promotions and Potatoes NB on AgriExpo 2019,' says Lionel Jourdan, General Manager, Valley Chamber of Commerce. 'It is a privilege to have a group like Master Promotions taking this project on. Farmers, suppliers, retailers, producers and everyone involved in agriculture locally will benefit from this key trade event held right in Grand Falls.'

News that AgriExpo is returning this summer is spreading quickly, and excitement is building amongst past exhibitors, many of whom are already planning to exhibit in the 2019 show. 'The Grand Falls AgriExpo allows us to meet and greet the growers from all four regions, New Brunswick, PEI, Quebec and Maine, in one location,' says Marco Gagnon, President, GOW Group. 'The quality of the visitors from the last expo makes this one a must-attend.'

AgriExpo 2019 visitors will be able to meet with local, national and international farming equipment suppliers and service providers. New for 2019, a variety of educational seminars will be presented, along with a networking social event on the first evening of the show. Local farmers are embracing the return of an updated version of this event.

More details of the show will be announced as they become available. Stay tuned to www.AgriExpo.ca to stay up-to-date.

SHOW INFORMATION:

DATES

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Thursday, August 15, 2019

LOCATION

E.& P. Sénéchal Center

60 Ouellette Street

Grand Falls, NB E3Z 1A6

http://www.cepsc.ca/

For media inquiries or to book your space today, please contact:

Shawn Murphy, Show Manager

Master Promotions Ltd.

smurphy@mpltd.ca 1-888-454-7469

506-658-0018

The Valley Chamber of Commerce has a mission to support its members through advocacy and promotion, and to encourage the economic and social development of Drummond, Grand Falls, Saint-André and Saint-Léonard. Its vision is to provide an active voice for the advocacy of local business and work within the community to foster a strong competitive and profitable economic environment. For more information: www.chambrevallee.ca.

Potatoes New Brunswick is a producer driven organization, collaborating with industry partners to enhance the value of the New Brunswick potato, and shaping the growth and sustainability of New Brunswick potato producers. For more information, visit: www.potatoesnb.com.

Master Promotions Ltd. has been producing trade shows, consumer shows and conferences in Canada since 1973. Managing in excess of twenty-five events annually, Master Promotions Ltd. is Canada's largest independent trade and consumer event management company. It is based out of Saint John, NB. For complete company information and event schedule, visit www.masterpromotions.ca.