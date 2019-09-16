Log in
MasterClass Unveils First Brand Campaign: “How to Be a Boss” Featuring Anna Wintour

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Brings MasterClass Brand to Life Through New Creative Designed by Jessica Walsh With Photography by Tyler Mitchell

MasterClass, the platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best, today announced the launch of “How to Be a Boss,” its first-ever campaign featuring one of the most iconic bosses of all time: Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor of Condé Nast. The roll-out coincides with the launch of Wintour’s MasterClass on creativity and leadership, complementing the roster of 65 MasterClass instructors including film directors, musicians, athletes, chefs, and more business leaders rolling out this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005310/en/

MasterClass Unveils First Brand Campaign: “How to Be a Boss” Featuring Anna Wintour (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our first campaign, just like our platform, challenges people to take the leap and aspire to lead,” said David Schriber, CMO of MasterClass. “‘How to Be a Boss’ perfectly articulates the MasterClass vision of inspiring people to greatness. We're thrilled to have it out in the world.”

MasterClass tapped creative leaders and respective “bosses” at the top of their fields to bring “How to Be a Boss” to life through striking creative imagery via out-of-home, print and digital media. Famed creative director Jessica Walsh of &Walsh designed the campaign, featuring images shot by world-renowned photographer Tyler Mitchell. Each design captures advice Wintour shares in her MasterClass on how to lead with vision and without apology, including: Plant Your Flag; Yes or No. Never Maybe; Impact Isn’t Seasonal; Take Credit. Give Credit; Own Who You Are; You’re Nothing Without Your Team; Learn From Your Critics; Lead With a Vision; and Create the Culture.

“All of our instructors connect back to the message of owning who you are, without apology,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. “‘How to Be a Boss’ isn’t just a tagline or a campaign — it’s also a movement for life-long learning. We’re incredibly honored to have Anna represent our collective force of instructors as the face of our first campaign.”

Creative development of the campaign was executed by &Walsh and Observatory Marketing, with media planning and buying by Exverus. “How to Be a Boss” marks the brand’s first time using print, digital and out-of-home as significant components to their advertising.

Download campaign assets here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ih1mynmv0usoleh/AADGdANxXlY8JGBCKuh0c0aba?dl=0
Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS
Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Get inspired with lessons from Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, Timbaland, and 60+ more on mobile, desktop, and Apple TV.

MasterClass's current roster of classes includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

Follow MasterClass:
Twitter @masterclass
Instagram @masterclass
Facebook @masterclassofficial


© Business Wire 2019
