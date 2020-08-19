Log in
MasterControl Launches Manufacturing Excellence™ Globally to Advance Manufacturing Operations by Driving Efficiency and Quality

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced the global release of its newest solution, MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence™. Additionally, the full MasterControl Platform is now available in 10 different languages.

With Manufacturing Excellence, manufacturers can create dynamic connections between enterprise systems, data sources, processes and people for a holistic view of production and quality data. This integration extends a manufacturer’s digital edge to the shop floor and eliminates issues relating to data entry, data integrity and data visibility. By eliminating paper and siloed systems, companies can also utilize data, digitization and automation to scale quickly, improve product quality and drive operational performance.

“Over the past decade, the manufacturing industry has adopted software systems to better manage complex equipment, processes, data and planning. Unfortunately, these systems are often disconnected and still rely on paper in some form,” said MasterControl EVP of Marketing and Global Partnerships, Sara Bresee. “To remain competitive in an age of data-driven intelligence and smart manufacturing, manufacturers must successfully digitally transform, integrate siloed systems and eliminate inefficient and insecure paper-based and hybrid processes. We believe Manufacturing Excellence is the tool to help them do just that.”

Since the U.S. launch of Manufacturing Excellence a year ago, 50 companies have implemented the software and are experiencing improved data integrity, fewer deviations and faster review times.

“Like many manufacturers, we’ve struggled to overcome persistent production documentation errors and rising manufacturing costs,” said Robin Joyner, system administrator at Wellington Foods. “However after implementing the MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence solution, we experienced a 90% decrease in data input errors, which allowed us to accelerate production record execution and product releases to grow our business more efficiently.”

The MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence solution transforms manufacturers’ production records and processes so they’re paperless, errorless and frictionless by:

  • Removing remaining paper from the shop floor to ensure that product reviews and releases are fully digital, connected and accelerated.
  • Eliminating preventable errors, long review cycles and costly waste created by manual data entry processes to get production right the first time.
  • Reducing friction between operations and quality assurance priorities and metrics to improve line performance and accelerate production. 

“By preventing documentation issues in real time to minimize error corrections (waste), we mitigate the need for deviations and rework, and also strengthen our compliance efforts,” said Cory Robinson, director of quality at Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging. “The MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence solution enables us to save time by ensuring data integrity the first time, which has improved our overall quality performance and positively impacted the customer experience across our entire production life cycle.”

With the addition of the Manufacturing Excellence solution to the suite of cloud-based MasterControl products, companies can now manage quality, validation, compliance and process applications throughout the entire product life cycle on a single, configurable platform with unmatched flexibility, performance and value. MasterControl software is available in 10 languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. 

The MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence™ solution is available now. For more information, including demos and pricing, please visit: https://www.mastercontrol.com/manufacturing/

About MasterControl
MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Hurst
Sr. Director PR and Content, MasterControl
jhurst@mastercontrol.com
+1-801-560-9608

© GlobeNewswire 2020
