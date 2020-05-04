Mastercard promotes Mark Barnett to European president role

Log in
05/04/2020 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

Mastercard has promoted Mark Barnett to the role of president of its European business, responsible for the payment giant's strategy and operations across 53 countries.

Barnett - who was previously head of Mastercard's UK, Ireland, the Nordics and Baltics division - will succeed Javier Perez, who retires at the end of the year.

Barnett will join Mastercard's management committee on June 1 and will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of Mastercard International.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers; Editing by Maiya Keidan)

