Mastercard promotes Mark Barnett to European president role

Mastercard has promoted Mark Barnett to the role of president of its European business, responsible for the payment giant's strategy and operations across 53 countries.

Barnett - who was previously head of Mastercard's UK, Ireland, the Nordics and Baltics division - will succeed Javier Perez, who retires at the end of the year.

Barnett will join Mastercard's management committee on June 1 and will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of Mastercard International.

