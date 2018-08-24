Mastermind Reports Fiscal 2018 3rd Quarter Results of 57% Revenue Growth Year-over-Year for Nine-Month Period End

Mastermind, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMND), a leading involvement
marketing service agency that designs, creates and develops marketing
campaigns, primarily for large corporate clients with well-known brands,
today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter
ended June 30, 2018 resulting in year over year growth in both revenues
and net income for the three and nine month periods.
Total revenues for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018
were $1,460,050, compared with $1,043,731 for the prior year’s
comparable period, an increase of approximately 40% and for the 9 months
ended June 30, 2018, $3,670,474 as compared with $2,344,188 for the
prior year’s comparable period, an increase of approximately 57%.
Gross profit for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was
$1,163,440, compared with $766,424, for the prior year’s comparable
period, an increase of approximately 52%, and Gross Profit for the nine
month period ended June 30, 2018 was $3,138,444 compared to $1,637,411
for the prior year’s comparable 9 period, an increase of approximately
92%.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30,
2018 was $792,494, compared with $581,276 for the prior year’s
comparable period, an increase of approximately 36%, and for the 9
months ended June 30, 2018, $2,458,222 as compared with $1,682,153 for
the prior year’s comparable period, an increase of approximately 46%.
Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 was $279,959,
compared with $183,498 for the prior year’s comparable period, an
increase of approximately 53%. Net income for the nine-month period
ended June 30, 2017 was $481,880, compared with a net loss of ($60,418)
for the prior year’s comparable period, an increase of approximately
$542,000, an 898% increase.
As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $555,922 as
compared with $545,904 as of September 30, 2017.
Daniel Dodson, President and CEO of Mastermind, Inc. stated, “We are
very pleased with the quarter and the revenue growth for the fiscal year
thus far. We continue to expand our relationships with existing clients
and are beginning to see traction from our business development
initiatives. Mastermind is also perfecting competencies that will keep
the agency on the cutting edge of digital and social marketing and in
demand among leading brands. We believe these factors should support
sustainable revenue and profitability growth from our core business, and
allow us to pursue strategic opportunities and partnerships to augment
that growth.”
Michael Gelfond, EVP of Mastermind, Inc. stated, “The culture at
Mastermind is one that attracts cross-discipline expert talent. Our
talent earns the trust of our clients through exceptional work and our
work ethic. Mastermind’s ongoing investment in people will continue to
drive results for clients and growth for Mastermind.”
Detailed financial information can be found in our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q as of and for the period ended June 30, 2018 which was filed
with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 20, 2018.
About Mastermind, Inc.
Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading
marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries
helping involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take
action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand
consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive
marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion,
Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows
Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive
results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its
website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the “Company”) contains, or may
contain, among other things, certain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation,
statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections,
expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words
such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,”
“believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,”
“potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the
current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are
subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed
in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the
Company’s services; competition from existing products/services or new
products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Company’s
business model and strategic plans for its business and its services;
estimates of the Company’s future revenue, expenses, capital
requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the
Company’s competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve
certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on
various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005793/en/