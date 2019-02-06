MasteryConnect : Releases Teacher App for Android

New Teacher App release enables performance-based assessment in the
classroom
Innovative assessment and curriculum solution provider MasteryConnect
announced today the release of their popular Teacher App for Android,
making mobile-enabled formative and performance-based assessment
available to teachers using any smart device.
The mobile app, previously available only on iOS devices, empowers
teachers to facilitate better data conversations with the flexibility to
collect, analyze, and act on formative data whenever and wherever
learning happens. Integrated GradeCam™ scanning makes it easy to score
and record bubble-sheet assessments, while features like Evidence
Capture and Performance Grader are ideal for project and
performance-based learning environments. Teachers can use the advanced
functionality to assess and track students’ mastery of standards by
documenting student work with photos and notes and evaluate performances
by rubric—right from their phones.
"This is a huge leap forward for performance-based assessment. Now that
Teacher App is offered on both iOS and Android devices, more teachers
are able to collect authentic evidence of student learning with just
their smartphones,” said Trenton Goble, MasteryConnect Chief Academic
Officer. “And with standards-based data always at their fingertips,
educators can immediately target interventions and deliver a more
personalized learning experiences for every student.”
The release of Teacher App for Android, now available in the Google Play
store, reinforces the MasteryConnect mission to provide teachers with
the most innovative solutions on the market for project-based learning
and performance assessment.
About MasteryConnect
MasteryConnect is an assessment and curriculum platform supporting
educators as they drive student growth through formative and benchmark
assessment, curriculum planning, and collaboration. We enable teachers
to identify levels of understanding in the moment through a variety of
assessments, so they can immediately target interventions and evaluate
their own practice. For more information, visit masteryconnect.com
