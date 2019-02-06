MasteryConnect : Releases Teacher App for Android

New Teacher App release enables performance-based assessment in the classroom

Innovative assessment and curriculum solution provider MasteryConnect announced today the release of their popular Teacher App for Android, making mobile-enabled formative and performance-based assessment available to teachers using any smart device.

The mobile app, previously available only on iOS devices, empowers teachers to facilitate better data conversations with the flexibility to collect, analyze, and act on formative data whenever and wherever learning happens. Integrated GradeCam™ scanning makes it easy to score and record bubble-sheet assessments, while features like Evidence Capture and Performance Grader are ideal for project and performance-based learning environments. Teachers can use the advanced functionality to assess and track students’ mastery of standards by documenting student work with photos and notes and evaluate performances by rubric—right from their phones.

"This is a huge leap forward for performance-based assessment. Now that Teacher App is offered on both iOS and Android devices, more teachers are able to collect authentic evidence of student learning with just their smartphones,” said Trenton Goble, MasteryConnect Chief Academic Officer. “And with standards-based data always at their fingertips, educators can immediately target interventions and deliver a more personalized learning experiences for every student.”

The release of Teacher App for Android, now available in the Google Play store, reinforces the MasteryConnect mission to provide teachers with the most innovative solutions on the market for project-based learning and performance assessment.

