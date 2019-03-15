Matanuska Electric Association : MEA Gas Supply Contract Extension Provides Members Millions in Savings

March 15, 2019

MEA Gas Supply Contract Extension Provides Members Millions in Savings

Palmer, AK - An amended long-term fuel supply agreement between Matanuska Electric

Association, Inc. and Hilcorp, Alaska LLC will provide significant cost savings

for members. The new agreement extends fuel delivery between Hilcorp and MEA

through March of 2028; the original supply contract agreement was set to expire

in 2023.

'Extending our fuel supply agreement with Hilcorp will provide millions of dollars in

savings for our members,' said Tony Izzo, MEA General Manager. 'We are appreciative

of Hilcorp's efforts to negotiate an extension that will benefit our operations, planning,

and our members.'

MEA estimates the fuel supply contract extension will provide approximately $11.2

million in fuel cost savings over the next four years based on a price reduction

of the original contract.

MEA is also contracted to receive diesel fuel from Crowley Fuels LLC through

the end of 2019 and may procure other short-term sources of natural gas from a

variety of fuel providers.

Matanuska Electric Association, Inc., Alaska's oldest existing and second-largest

electric cooperative, is owned and operated by its more than 55,000 members.

MEA's service area covers nearly 4,500 miles of power lines in Southcentral Alaska.