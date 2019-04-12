Match Preview: Steel FC hosts undefeated Charleston Battery

CHESTER, Pa. (April 12, 2019) - Bethlehem Steel FC (2-2-1) will clash with undefeated Charleston Battery (2-0-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Talen Energy Stadium, marking the first meeting between the clubs in 2019.

Steel FC enters the match after collecting four points in the club's last two matches, stemming from a draw at home against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and a win on the road at Swope Park Rangers. On the other side, undefeated Charleston has claimed wins against Hartford Athletic and Charlotte Independence while drawing Ottawa Fury FC and North Carolina FC.

While Steel FC are still in search of the club's first win against the Battery (0-4-2), the club has picked up both of it's draws in front of it's home crowd. Ian Svantesson leads Charleston on goals (3), shots (15), shots on goal (8) and fouls committed (15), while Faris has scored in two-straight matches for the Steel. The Battery sit currently stand fourth in the Eastern Conference, to Steel FC's seventh place ranking.

Strengths

BST - The Steel are never truly out of a match as evident in their most recent math. The club has scored five goals in the second half so far this season, including three in the final 10 minutes. Defensively the squad hasn't given up any goals in the last 30 minutes of matches in 2019.

CHS - Charleston will move the ball from side to side and open direct-passing lanes to their big 6'6' forward Ian Svantesson. He can strike from distance with either foot and finishes almost everything that comes his way in the opposition's six-yard box.

Weaknesses

BST - Youth. Steel FC is the youngest team in the entire league this year, bringing an average age of 20.58 to the table this year, and has had trouble starting matches on the front foot. The club has given up three goals in the first half of matches this year and will find it difficult to hand an experienced Charleston side their first loss of the season in this match.

CHS - The Battery tend to get numbers behind the ball defensively, sometimes throwing all 10 field players into the mix on defense. This is usually a strength, but not when the South-Carolina side isn't the fastest to get back to defending following an attack. There is typically a window for opposing teams to exploit and attack quickly before Charleston gets their low block set up.

Bethlehem Steel FC hosts Charleston Battery at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets here, with the match set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

MATCH INFORMATION

2019 USL Championship Regular Season

Date: April 13, 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

Bethlehem Steel FC: 2-2-1

Charleston Battery: 2-0-2

Match Day Twitter: @BSteelFC

Game Day Hashtag: #BSTvCHS

Match Center: https://bit.ly/2G7KpcN

Watch: ESPN+