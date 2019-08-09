|
Match : Quarterly Report
08/09/2019 | 07:21am EDT
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
-
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019
Or
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from__________to__________
|
|
|
|
Commission File No. 001-37636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Match Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-4278917
|
|
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
|
incorporation or organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
|
|
8750 North Central Expressway, Suite 1400 , Dallas , Texas 75231
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Address of registrant's principal executive offices)
|
|
|
|
|
( 214 ) 576-9352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
|
|
|
|
|
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
Name of exchange on which registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.001
|
|
|
MTCH
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Nasdaq Global Select Market)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer ☑
|
Accelerated filer ☐
|
Non-accelerated filer ☐
|
Smaller reporting
|
☐
|
Emerging growth
|
☐
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
company
|
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐
|
No ☑
|
As of August 2, 2019 , the following shares of the registrant's common stock were outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
71,058,751
|
Class B Common Stock
|
209,919,402
|
Class C Common Stock
|
|
-
|
Total outstanding Common Stock
|
280,978,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
Number
|
|
PART I
|
|
Item 1.
|
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
3
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
3
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
4
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Operations
|
5
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity
|
6
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
8
|
|
Note 1-The Company and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
|
9
|
|
Note 2-Revenue Recognition
|
10
|
|
Note 3-Leases
|
11
|
|
Note 4-Income Taxes
|
13
|
|
Note 5-Financial Instruments
|
14
|
|
Note 6-Long-term Debt, net
|
17
|
|
Note 7-Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
19
|
|
Note 8-Earnings per Share
|
20
|
|
Note 9-Consolidated Financial Statement Details
|
21
|
|
Note 10-Contingencies
|
21
|
|
Note 11-Related Party Transactions
|
22
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
24
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
|
40
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
41
|
|
PART II
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
42
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
43
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
44
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
45
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
46
|
|
Signatures
|
47
2
Table of Contents
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements
MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
266,374
|
$
|
186,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $904 and $724, respectively
|
|
160,622
|
|
|
99,052
|
Other current assets
|
|
78,115
|
|
|
57,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
505,111
|
|
|
343,765
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
46,879
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $118,643 and $113,025,
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
63,941
|
|
|
58,351
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,251,693
|
|
|
1,244,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,656 and $11,843, respectively
|
|
237,005
|
|
|
237,640
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
149,574
|
|
|
134,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
9,076
|
|
|
9,076
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
22,492
|
|
|
25,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
2,285,771
|
|
$
|
2,053,061
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,798
|
$
|
9,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
225,657
|
|
|
209,935
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
143,902
|
|
|
135,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
383,357
|
|
|
355,434
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
1,602,607
|
|
|
1,515,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
13,918
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
20,285
|
|
|
20,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
55,726
|
|
|
21,760
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,035
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; 75,584,202 and 71,513,087 shares issued;
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 71,244,933 and 68,460,563 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
76
|
|
|
72
|
Class B convertible common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; 209,919,402 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued and outstanding
|
|
210
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class C common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
(146,116)
|
|
|
(57,575)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
704,785
|
|
|
453,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(134,906)
|
|
|
(137,166)
|
Treasury stock; 4,339,269 and 3,052,524 shares, respectively
|
|
(214,312)
|
|
|
(133,455)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Match Group, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
|
209,737
|
|
|
125,864
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
179
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
209,916
|
|
|
125,864
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
2,285,771
|
|
$
|
2,053,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
Table of Contents
MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
|
497,973
|
|
$
|
421,196
|
|
$
|
962,598
|
|
$
|
828,563
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)
|
|
|
126,665
|
|
|
97,334
|
|
|
246,889
|
|
|
191,278
|
Selling and marketing expense
|
|
|
94,888
|
|
|
90,261
|
|
|
213,551
|
|
|
208,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
62,233
|
|
|
42,165
|
|
|
116,627
|
|
|
84,926
|
Product development expense
|
|
|
32,680
|
|
|
32,635
|
|
|
76,954
|
|
|
64,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
8,197
|
|
|
8,399
|
|
|
16,028
|
|
|
16,546
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
325,075
|
|
|
271,031
|
|
|
670,872
|
|
|
566,165
|
Operating income
|
|
|
172,898
|
|
|
150,165
|
|
|
291,726
|
|
|
262,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(23,817)
|
|
|
(18,276)
|
|
|
(45,903)
|
|
|
(36,082)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
11,004
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
3,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
151,619
|
|
|
142,893
|
|
|
246,873
|
|
|
230,099
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
|
|
(23,651)
|
|
|
(11,535)
|
|
|
4,129
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
127,968
|
|
|
131,358
|
|
|
251,002
|
|
|
231,036
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
|
127,973
|
|
$
|
132,500
|
|
$
|
251,007
|
|
$
|
232,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share attributable to Match Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense by function:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
676
|
$
|
642
|
$
|
1,941
|
$
|
1,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expense
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
1,781
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
7,590
|
|
|
23,061
|
|
|
15,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product development expense
|
|
|
6,719
|
|
|
7,585
|
|
|
22,284
|
|
|
15,363
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
|
22,015
|
|
$
|
16,706
|
|
$
|
50,012
|
|
$
|
33,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
4
Table of Contents
MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
127,968
|
|
|
$
|
131,358
|
|
|
$
|
|
251,002
|
|
|
$
|
231,036
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
3,046
|
|
|
|
(39,346)
|
|
|
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
|
(8,745)
|
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
3,046
|
|
|
(39,346)
|
|
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
|
(8,745)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
131,014
|
|
|
|
92,012
|
|
|
|
|
253,266
|
|
|
|
222,291
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
1
|
|
|
1,413
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Match Group, Inc.
|
$
|
131,015
|
|
|
$
|
93,425
|
|
|
$
|
|
253,267
|
|
|
$
|
223,558
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Match Group Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 11:20:09 UTC
|
|