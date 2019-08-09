Match : Quarterly Report

Log in
08/09/2019 | 07:21am EDT

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019

Or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from__________to__________

Commission File No. 001-37636

Match Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

26-4278917

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

8750 North Central Expressway, Suite 1400 , Dallas , Texas 75231

(Address of registrant's principal executive offices)

( 214 ) 576-9352

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001

MTCH

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

(Nasdaq Global Select Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting

Emerging growth

company

company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes

No

As of August 2, 2019 , the following shares of the registrant's common stock were outstanding:

Common Stock

71,058,751

Class B Common Stock

209,919,402

Class C Common Stock

-

Total outstanding Common Stock

280,978,153

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

PART I

Item 1.

Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

3

Consolidated Statement of Operations

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Operations

5

Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity

6

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

Note 1-The Company and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

9

Note 2-Revenue Recognition

10

Note 3-Leases

11

Note 4-Income Taxes

13

Note 5-Financial Instruments

14

Note 6-Long-term Debt, net

17

Note 7-Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

19

Note 8-Earnings per Share

20

Note 9-Consolidated Financial Statement Details

21

Note 10-Contingencies

21

Note 11-Related Party Transactions

22

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

24

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

40

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

41

PART II

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

42

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

43

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

44

Item 5.

Other Information

45

Item 6.

Exhibits

46

Signatures

47

2

Table of Contents

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements

MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

266,374

$

186,947

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $904 and $724, respectively

160,622

99,052

Other current assets

78,115

57,766

Total current assets

505,111

343,765

Right-of-use assets

46,879

-

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $118,643 and $113,025,

respectively

63,941

58,351

Goodwill

1,251,693

1,244,758

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,656 and $11,843, respectively

237,005

237,640

Deferred income taxes

149,574

134,347

Long-term investments

9,076

9,076

Other non-current assets

22,492

25,124

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,285,771

$

2,053,061

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

13,798

$

9,528

Deferred revenue

225,657

209,935

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

143,902

135,971

Total current liabilities

383,357

355,434

Long-term debt, net

1,602,607

1,515,911

Income taxes payable

12,845

13,918

Deferred income taxes

20,285

20,174

Other long-term liabilities

55,726

21,760

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,035

-

Commitments and contingencies

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; 75,584,202 and 71,513,087 shares issued;

and 71,244,933 and 68,460,563 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

76

72

Class B convertible common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; 209,919,402 shares

issued and outstanding

210

210

Class C common stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

(146,116)

(57,575)

Retained earnings

704,785

453,778

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(134,906)

(137,166)

Treasury stock; 4,339,269 and 3,052,524 shares, respectively

(214,312)

(133,455)

Total Match Group, Inc. shareholders' equity

209,737

125,864

Noncontrolling interests

179

-

Total shareholders' equity

209,916

125,864

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,285,771

$

2,053,061

The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

3

Table of Contents

MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenue

$

497,973

$

421,196

$

962,598

$

828,563

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

126,665

97,334

246,889

191,278

Selling and marketing expense

94,888

90,261

213,551

208,432

General and administrative expense

62,233

42,165

116,627

84,926

Product development expense

32,680

32,635

76,954

64,504

Depreciation

8,197

8,399

16,028

16,546

Amortization of intangibles

412

237

823

479

Total operating costs and expenses

325,075

271,031

670,872

566,165

Operating income

172,898

150,165

291,726

262,398

Interest expense

(23,817)

(18,276)

(45,903)

(36,082)

Other income, net

2,538

11,004

1,050

3,783

Earnings before income taxes

151,619

142,893

246,873

230,099

Income tax (provision) benefit

(23,651)

(11,535)

4,129

937

Net earnings

127,968

131,358

251,002

231,036

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

1,142

5

1,200

Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders

$

127,973

$

132,500

$

251,007

$

232,236

Net earnings per share attributable to Match Group, Inc.

shareholders:

Basic

$

0.46

$

0.48

$

0.90

$

0.84

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.45

$

0.85

$

0.78

Stock-based compensation expense by function:

Cost of revenue

$

676

$

642

$

1,941

$

1,275

Selling and marketing expense

1,330

889

2,726

1,781

General and administrative expense

13,290

7,590

23,061

15,250

Product development expense

6,719

7,585

22,284

15,363

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

22,015

$

16,706

$

50,012

$

33,669

The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

4

Table of Contents

MATCH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands)

Net earnings

$

127,968

$

131,358

$

251,002

$

231,036

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

3,046

(39,346)

2,264

(8,745)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

3,046

(39,346)

2,264

(8,745)

Comprehensive income

131,014

92,012

253,266

222,291

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1,413

1

1,267

Comprehensive income attributable to Match Group, Inc.

$

131,015

$

93,425

$

253,267

$

223,558

shareholders

The accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

5

