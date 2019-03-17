Log in
Match Recap: Steel FC falls, despite standout performance from goalkeeper

03/17/2019 | 01:24am EDT

QUOTE SHEET

CHESTER, Pa. (March 16, 2019) - Bethlehem Steel FC played its first match in club history at Talen Energy Stadium tonight, hosting North Carolina FC. The Steel fell 0-1 in a tough battle at home.

Steel FC started the match swinging from side to side and forcing North Carolina FC to do some early running. Midfielder James Chambers was able to force a save off of a free kick and put the pressure onto NCFC. North Carolina got an opportunity to score in the first minute of first-half stoppage time with a penalty kick. Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel stood strong, saving both the penalty kick and the rebound shot. North Carolina struck home in the second half via Marios Lomis, with the assist going to Steven Miller.

Bethlehem Steel FC would fall in this one, despite a standout performance in goal from goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel. Coronel made eight saves in the match, including a penalty-kick save at the end of the first half and the rebound from the penalty kick. Four players made their debuts for Steel FC, including Carlos Miguel Coronel and Nathan Harriel making their first starts in their debut appearances for the club. Patrick Bohui and Steve Kingue made their debuts as substitutes. With his second-half substitute appearance, Bohui became the youngest player to appear for Steel FC in club history at 15 years, three months and 13 days old. Philadelphia Union Academy players Cole Turner and Jack de Vries also made their first professional starts.

Bethlehem Steel FC next hosts Memphis 901 FC at Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday, March 24 (6:00 p.m. ET | Talen Energy Stadium | Chester, Pa. | ESPN+).

Recap:

Bethlehem Steel FC 0 - North Carolina FC 1
Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, Pa.)
Saturday, March 16, 2019

GOALS/ASSISTS
NC - Marios Lomis (Steven Miller) 51'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NC - Aaron Guillen (caution) 63'
LINEUP
Bethlehem Steel FC: Carlos Miguel Coronel; Matt Real, Jamoi Topey, Ben Ofeimu, Nathan Harriel; James Chambers ©, Chavany Willis; Zach Zandi, Cole Turner (Steve Kingue 76'); Jack de Vries (Patrick Bohui 62'), Issa Rayyan
Substitutes not used:Tomás Romero; Walter Cortés, Saed Díaz, Faris
North Carolina FC: Alex Tambakis; Aaron Guillen, Sam Brotherton, Alexander Comsia, DJ Taylor; Thomas McCabe, Austin da Luz © (Graham Smith), Steven Miller (Yamikani Chester 77'), Ben Speas; Ulrich Uwolo, Marios Lomis (Robert Kristo 68')
Substitutes not used:Darrin MacLeod; Andre Fortune, Viktor Igbekoyi, Manny Perez

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Union published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 05:23:01 UTC
