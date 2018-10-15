Log in
Match-Trade releases Match2pay, a Payment Processor Gateway to Meet the High Demand for Cryptocurrency Payments

10/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Irvine, California, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company is delighted to announce the release of the brand new product – Match2pay, a cryptocurrency payment processor gateway.

In today’s fast developing world, the speed of adaptation to new technologies is crucial to obtain competitive advantages. Accepting cryptocurrency payments is not only an obvious but also a necessary solution for all types of businesses, especially for FX brokerages.

Match2pay allows FX Brokerages to implement and integrate cryptocurrency as a payment option in their business model. Match2pay includes most popular coins and tokens such as bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin bitcoin cash, ethereum classic, dash, neo, gas, tether, and all tokens across ERC-20 standard. 

One of the key features of the payment processor gateway is seamless integration with Match-Trade Client Office for MT4, MT5 and other third-party platform providers via our API. This way all the transactions are highly secure and processed by the externally audited gateway. Match2pay also provides a transparent reporting tool, access to brokerage’s very private crypto wallet and auto conversion supporting clients’ book payments in multiple FIAT currencies on MT4 and MT5 account. The brokerage can also set its markups on rates provided to their trading clients for better profitability management.

We’ve created Match2pay to help our clients grow their businesses. It is a turnkey global solution for cryptocurrency payments which allows users to receive, store or exchange cryptocurrencies. We provide easily integrable, cost-effective solution for secure and fast transactions. Service is available 24/7, and we do not charge any turnover fees. Our goal is to make cryptocurrency payments easily accessible for every broker or vendor and their customers,” said Michael Karczewski, Head of Business Operations at Match-Trade Technologies. Mr. Karczewski further added “We will showcase all the new features of our payment processor gateway and other products during the 2018 Finance Magnates Summit in London on November 13-14. Join us there.”

The Company also offers a full range of cryptocurrency solutions such as crypto price feeds, execution, and fully tailored MT4/MT5 cryptocurrency brokerage setups.

For more information about match2pay visit: www.match2pay.com

About Match-Trade Technologies
Match-Trade Technologies LLC, ("Match-Trade"), headquartered in Irvine, California is a fully integrated forex and cryptocurrency technology provider that delivers turnkey matching engine solutions to all forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets. Match-Trade has combined state-of-the-art software components of matching engine technology that enables forex providers (Brokers, Prime Brokers, and other LPs) to participate in the new generation of transparent, distributed and independent ECN and Crypto market. For more information visit our website: www.match-trade.com 

Match-Trade Technologies LLC
Phone: +1 949 407 7046
Skype: match-trade
Email: technology@match-trade.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
