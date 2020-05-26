Log in
Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), April 2020

05/26/2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: April 2020, y-o-y change -0.2%

The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% in comparison with April 2019. The corresponding index in April 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.1% compared with April 2018 (Table 1).

The Overall Index in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020, recorded a decrease of 0.2%. The index had recorded a decrease of 0.1% between April 2019 and March 2019 (Table 2).

The average Index for the twelve-month period from May 2019 to April 2020, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from May 2018 to April 2019, remained unchanged. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods had recorded an increase of 0.7% (Table 3).

The time series of CSTM is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of

New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0)

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

2018

2019

2020

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Annual rates of change: April 2020 compared with April 2019

The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.2% (Table 1). The main changes in the individual costs indices of the material categories are as follows:

Material categories

Rates of change %

Diesel fuel

-20.0

Copper pipes

-2.8

Steel reinforcing rods

-1.5

Cupreous pipes

-1.0

Cement

-1.0

Windows

-0.5

Internal doors

-0.4

Ready-mixed concrete

-0.2

Central heating radiators

0.4

Safety glass

0.5

Lifts

0.5

Garage door mechanisms

0.8

Quarry sand

0.8

Marble slabs

0.8

Plastic pipes

0.9

Aluminium railings

0.9

Switches

1.1

Aluminium door and window frames

1.3

Reinforcements of mortars and ready mixed concrete

1.3

Steel railings

1.3

Electric energy

6.2

Monthly rates of change: April 2020 compared with March 2020

The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% in comparison with the corresponding index in March 2020 (Table 2). The main changes in the individual costs indices of the material categories are as follows:

Material categories

Rates of change %

Diesel fuel

-7.6

Steel reinforcing rods

-0.9

Windows

-0.8

Copper pipes

-0.8

Cupreous pipes

-0.5

Internal doors

-0.4

2

Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

S/N

Material groups

Weighting

April

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

Overall Index

100.00

99.4

99.7

99.5

-0.2

0.1

1

Cement, mortars and ready

16.25

98.6

98.8

98.8

-0.2

0.1

mixed concrete

2

Natural stone

1.76

99.5

98.9

98.4

0.7

0.5

3

Marble products, granites

4.02

100.2

99.4

99.1

0.8

0.3

4

Artificial stone

5.18

100.4

100.4

99.8

0.1

0.5

5

Timber and builders'

14.33

97.4

97.7

98.0

-0.3

-0.3

carpentry

6

Basic metals

24.85

99.0

99.4

100.1

-0.4

-0.7

Plumbing, heating and

7

drainage equipment and

9.92

102.5

103.0

101.6

-0.4

1.4

supplies

8

Door and window fittings

2.01

101.3

100.4

99.6

0.9

0.8

9

Electrical equipment

4.79

100.5

100.7

99.4

-0.2

1.3

10

Glass products

3.24

101.0

100.5

100.4

0.4

0.1

11

Paints and varnishes

2.86

101.1

100.8

100.8

0.3

0.1

12

Floor and wall tiles and

4.79

98.5

98.3

98.1

0.2

0.2

sanitary ware

13

Insulating materials

1.38

99.2

99.6

100.1

-0.5

-0.4

14

Elevators

2.68

99.1

98.6

98.2

0.5

0.4

15

Fuel for machinery (diesel),

1.94

99.6

105.7

103.2

-5.8

2.4

electricity, water

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 2: Monthly rates of change of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

April

March

Rates of

April

March

Rates of

S/N

Material groups

change

change

coefficient

2020

2020

2019

2019

(%)

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

99.4

99.7

-0.2

99.7

99.8

-0.1

1

Cement, mortars and

16.25

98.6

98.6

0.0

98.8

99.1

-0.2

ready mixed concrete

2

Natural stone

1.76

99.5

99.5

0.0

98.9

97.9

1.0

3

Marble products,

4.02

100.2

100.2

0.0

99.4

99.1

0.3

granites

4

Artificial stone

5.18

100.4

100.4

0.0

100.4

100.7

-0.4

5

Timber and builders'

14.33

97.4

97.7

-0.3

97.7

97.7

0.0

carpentry

6

Basic metals

24.85

99.0

99.5

-0.5

99.4

99.8

-0.4

Plumbing, heating

7

and drainage

9.92

102.5

102.7

-0.2

103.0

102.9

0.1

equipment and

supplies

8

Door and window

2.01

101.3

101.3

0.0

100.4

100.4

0.0

fittings

9

Electrical equipment

4.79

100.5

100.7

-0.2

100.7

100.6

0.0

10

Glass products

3.24

101.0

100.8

0.1

100.5

100.5

0.0

11

Paints and varnishes

2.86

101.1

101.1

0.0

100.8

100.9

-0.1

12

Floor and wall tiles

4.79

98.5

98.4

0.0

98.3

98.3

0.0

and sanitary ware

13

Insulating materials

1.38

99.2

99.2

0.0

99.6

99.7

-0.1

14

Elevators

2.68

99.1

99.1

0.0

98.6

98.6

0.0

Fuel for machinery

15

(diesel), electricity,

1.94

99.6

102.6

-2.9

105.7

105.1

0.6

water

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 3: Evolution of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates

Annual rates

12-month

Annual rates of

change (%) of 12-

Year and month

Overall Index

of change

of change

average index

month average

(%)

(%)

(moving average)

index

2018:

1

99.4

0.3

0.9

98.7

0.4

2

99.6

0.2

0.9

98.7

0.5

3

99.5

0.0

0.9

98.8

0.5

4

99.5

0.0

1.1

98.9

0.6

5

99.4

-0.1

1.1

99.0

0.7

6

99.5

0.1

1.5

99.1

0.9

7

99.6

0.1

1.5

99.2

1.0

8

99.6

-0.1

1.3

99.3

1.1

9

99.5

-0.1

0.6

99.4

1.1

10

99.5

0.1

0.6

99.4

1.0

11

99.5

0.0

0.5

99.5

1.0

12

99.5

0.0

0.4

99.5

0.9

Annual average

99.5

2019:

1

99.4

-0.1

0.0

99.5

0.9

2

99.7

0.2

0.1

99.5

0.8

3

99.8

0.1

0.2

99.5

0.7

4

99.7

-0.1

0.1

99.6

0.7

5

99.6

-0.1

0.2

99.6

0.6

6

99.5

-0.1

0.0

99.6

0.5

7

99.5

-0.1

-0.2

99.6

0.3

8

99.4

-0.1

-0.2

99.5

0.2

9

99.5

0.2

0.1

99.5

0.1

10

99.5

0.0

0.0

99.5

0.1

11

99.5

0.0

-0.1

99.5

0.1

12

99.7

0.2

0.1

99.6

0.0

Annual average

99.6

2020:

1

99.9

0.2

0.5

99.6

0.1

2

99.9

0.0

0.2

99.6

0.1

3

99.7

-0.2

-0.1

99.6

0.1

4

99.4

-0.2

-0.2

99.6

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The compilation of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings started

in 1971. The index with base year 2015 is compiled since April 2019, when it replaced the previous

index with base year 2010.

Purpose of the

The purpose of the index is to measure the monthly rates of change in the prices of building

index - definitions

materials paid by the constructors and consumed in the construction of new residential buildings.

The Material Costs Index is a monthly index and consists a sub-index of the Overall Costs Index in

Construction of New Residential Buildings.

For the compilation of the index the prices of the materials supplied, which are actually paid by the

construction enterprises at the site, are collected and do not include VAT and other deductible taxes.

Legal framework

The compilation of the Material Costs Index is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98

concerning short-term statistics and by Regulation No.1158/05 of the European Parliament and of

the Council (amending the above mentioned Regulation).

Reference period

Month

Base year

2015=100.0

Revision

The Material Costs Index is a fixed base index. After the last revision, the index is calculated with

base year 2015=100.0. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation No.1165/98 concerning

short-term statistics, the index is revised every five (5) years, in years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical

A national classification is followed, which includes 91 categories of materials, aggregated in 15

classification

groups.

Geographical

The geographical coverage of the index includes the country as a whole however prices are collected

coverage

only in the biggest urban centers of the country (Greater Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Herakleio,

Larisa and Volos).

Coverage of

The Material Costs Index in Construction of New Residential Buildings is a construction costs index

economic activities

(input index) and covers the transactions for the acquisition of building materials of the new

residential buildings construction sector from the units / enterprises that provide these materials.

Statistical survey

A total number of 1,512 observations (prices) collected from 280 commercial or industrial

enterprises supplying building materials are used for the compilation of the index. For electricity,

prices are collected from the Public Power Corporation, while for water, data are provided by water

supply companies.

Data collection,

The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email,

processing and

phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method

imputation in the

used during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed

context of the

price. For April 2020, there was no significant change in the price data collection compared to

COVID-19 crisis

previous reference months.

Publication of data

The index with the new base year 2015=100.0 is released since April 2019, with March 2019 as the

first reference month. Times series data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000

onwards.

References

More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and

for the time series is available on the ELSTAT website: (www.statistics.gr):

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-

6

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:57:00 UTC
