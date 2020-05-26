Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), April 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 26 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: April 2020, y-o-y change -0.2%

The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% in comparison with April 2019. The corresponding index in April 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.1% compared with April 2018 (Table 1).

The Overall Index in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020, recorded a decrease of 0.2%. The index had recorded a decrease of 0.1% between April 2019 and March 2019 (Table 2).

The average Index for the twelve-month period from May 2019 to April 2020, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from May 2018 to April 2019, remained unchanged. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods had recorded an increase of 0.7% (Table 3).

The time series of CSTM is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of

New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0)

3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 -1.0 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 2018 2019 2020

