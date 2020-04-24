Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), March 2020

|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 24 April 2020
PRESS RELEASE
MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: March 2020, y-o-y change -0.1%
The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.1% in comparison with March 2019. The corresponding index in March 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.2% compared with March 2018 (Table 1).
The Overall Index in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2020, recorded a decrease of 0.2%. The index had recorded an increase of 0.1% between March 2019 and February 2019 (Table 2).
The average Index for the twelve-month period from April 2019 to March 2020, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from April 2018 to March 2019, increased by 0.1%. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods had recorded an increase of 0.7% (Table 3).
The time series of CSTM is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of
New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0)
2.0
1.0
0.0
-1.0
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
|
2018
2019
2020
Information for methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Business Statistics Division
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
Fax: +30 213 135 2506
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
1
Annual rates of change: March 2020 compared with March 2019
The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.1% (Table 1). The main changes in the individual costs indices of the material categories are as follows:
Material categories
|
|
|
Rates of change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diesel fuel
|
|
-12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper pipes
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
Cement
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lime
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
Steel reinforcing rods
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expanded polystyrene
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bricks
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cupreous Pipes
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
Ready-mixed concrete
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lifts
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Central heating radiators
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garage door mechanisms
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastic pipes
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marble slabs
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Aluminium door and window frames
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcements of mortars and ready mixed concrete
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Granites
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel railings
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ground marble
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarry sand
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
Electric energy
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of change: March 2020 compared with February 2020
The Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% in comparison with the corresponding index in February 2020 (Table 2). The main changes in the individual costs indices of the material categories are as follows:
Material categories
Diesel fuel
Copper pipes
Cupreous Pipes
Steel reinforcing rods
Ready-mixed concrete
Rates of change %
-8.5
-1.3
-0.7
-0.7
0.2
Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
S/N
|
|
|
Material groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.7
|
99.8
|
99.5
|
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Cement, mortars and ready
|
|
|
16.25
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
99.1
|
|
98.9
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mixed concrete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Natural stone
|
1.76
|
|
99.5
|
97.9
|
98.7
|
|
1.7
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Marble products, granites
|
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Artificial stone
|
5.18
|
|
100.4
|
100.7
|
99.7
|
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Timber and builders'
|
|
|
14.33
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
97.7
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
carpentry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Basic metals
|
24.85
|
|
99.5
|
99.8
|
100.1
|
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plumbing, heating and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
drainage equipment and
|
|
|
9.92
|
|
|
102.7
|
|
102.9
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Door and window fittings
|
2.01
|
|
101.3
|
100.4
|
99.6
|
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
4.79
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.6
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Glass products
|
3.24
|
|
100.8
|
100.5
|
101.2
|
|
0.3
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Paints and varnishes
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
100.9
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Floor and wall tiles and
|
4.79
|
|
98.4
|
98.3
|
97.9
|
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
sanitary ware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulating materials
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
99.7
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Elevators
|
2.68
|
|
99.1
|
98.6
|
98.2
|
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel for machinery (diesel),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
105.1
|
|
102.0
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 2: Monthly rates of change of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S/N
|
|
|
Material groups
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.7
|
99.9
|
|
-0.2
|
|
99.8
|
99.7
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Cement, mortars and
|
|
|
16.25
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ready mixed concrete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Natural stone
|
1.76
|
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
97.9
|
97.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Marble products,
|
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
granites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Artificial stone
|
5.18
|
|
100.4
|
100.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
100.7
|
100.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Timber and builders'
|
|
|
14.33
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
carpentry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Basic metals
|
24.85
|
|
99.5
|
99.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
99.8
|
99.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plumbing, heating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
and drainage
|
|
|
9.92
|
|
|
102.7
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Door and window
|
2.01
|
|
101.3
|
101.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
100.4
|
100.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
fittings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
4.79
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Glass products
|
3.24
|
|
100.8
|
100.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
100.5
|
100.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Paints and varnishes
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Floor and wall tiles
|
4.79
|
|
98.4
|
98.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.3
|
98.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
and sanitary ware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulating materials
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Elevators
|
2.68
|
|
99.1
|
99.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.6
|
98.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel for machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
(diesel), electricity,
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
106.2
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
105.1
|
|
104.2
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 3: Evolution of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates
|
Annual rates
|
12-month
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change (%) of 12-
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
of change
|
of change
|
average index
|
month average
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(moving average)
|
|
|
|
|
index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.4
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
98.7
|
0.4
|
|
|
2
|
99.6
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
98.7
|
0.5
|
|
3
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
98.9
|
0.6
|
|
5
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
1.1
|
99.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
99.1
|
0.9
|
|
7
|
99.6
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
99.2
|
1.0
|
|
|
8
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
1.3
|
99.3
|
1.1
|
|
9
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
99.4
|
1.1
|
|
|
10
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
99.4
|
1.0
|
|
11
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
99.5
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
99.5
|
0.9
|
Annual average
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
99.5
|
0.9
|
|
|
2
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
0.8
|
|
3
|
99.8
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
99.5
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
99.6
|
0.7
|
|
5
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
99.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
99.6
|
0.5
|
|
7
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
99.6
|
0.3
|
|
|
8
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
99.5
|
0.2
|
|
9
|
99.5
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
|
11
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
|
|
12
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.6
|
0.0
|
Annual average
|
|
|
99.6
|
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
99.9
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
99.6
|
0.1
|
|
|
2
|
99.9
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
99.6
|
0.1
|
|
3
|
99.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
99.6
|
0.1
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
|
|
Generally
|
The compilation of the Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings started
|
|
in 1971. The index with base year 2015 is compiled since April 2019, when it replaced the previous
|
|
index with base year 2010.
|
Purpose of the
|
The purpose of the index is to measure the monthly rates of change in the prices of building
|
index - definitions
|
materials paid by the constructors and consumed in the construction of new residential buildings.
|
|
The Material Costs Index is a monthly index and consists a sub-index of the Overall Costs Index in
|
|
Construction of New Residential Buildings.
|
|
For the compilation of the index the prices of the materials supplied, which are actually paid by the
|
|
construction enterprises at the site, are collected and do not include VAT and other deductible taxes.
|
Legal framework
|
The compilation of the Material Costs Index is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98
|
|
concerning short-term statistics and by Regulation No.1158/05 of the European Parliament and of
|
|
the Council (amending the above mentioned Regulation).
|
Reference period
|
Month
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0
|
Revision
|
The Material Costs Index is a fixed base index. After the last revision, the index is calculated with
|
|
base year 2015=100.0. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation No.1165/98 concerning
|
|
short-term statistics, the index is revised every five (5) years, in years ending in 0 or 5.
|
Statistical
|
A national classification is followed, which includes 91 categories of materials, aggregated in 15
|
classification
|
groups.
|
Geographical
|
The geographical coverage of the index includes the country as a whole however prices are collected
|
coverage
|
only in the biggest urban centers of the country (Greater Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Herakleio,
|
|
Larisa and Volos).
|
Coverage of
|
The Material Costs Index in Construction of New Residential Buildings is a construction costs index
|
economic activities
|
(input index) and covers the transactions for the acquisition of building materials of the new
|
|
residential buildings construction sector from the units / enterprises that provide these materials.
|
Statistical survey
|
A total number of 1,512 observations (prices) collected from 280 commercial or industrial
|
|
enterprises supplying building materials are used for the compilation of the index. For electricity,
|
|
prices are collected from the Public Power Corporation, while for water, data are provided by water
|
|
supply companies.
|
Publication of data
|
The index with the new base year 2015=100.0 is released since April 2019, with March 2019 as the
|
|
first reference month. Times series data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000
|
|
onwards.
|
References
|
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and
|
|
for the time series is available on the ELSTAT website: (www.statistics.gr):
|
|
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:17:03 UTC