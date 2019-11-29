Log in
Material Fact: Closing of National Beef Operation

11/29/2019 | 04:48pm EST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, November 29, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Corporation" - B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in accordance with paragraph 4, article 157 of Brazilian Corporations Law and ICVM 358/02, continuing the material fact notice of November 17, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market the conclusion, on this date, of the transfer of shares corresponding to 31.17% of the capital stock of National Beef, previously held by Jefferies Financial Group Inc., to the shareholders NBM US Holdings, Inc. ("NBM" - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marfrig), BPI (NBPCo Holdings, LLC) and Tim Klein (TMK Holdings, LLC).

Accordingly, the total and voting capital of National Beef will be: NBM (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marfrig) holding 81.73%, USPB 15.07%, BPI 2.44% and Tim Klein 0.76%.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Av. Queiroz Filho, 1560 - Bloco 5 (torre Sabiá) - 3º andar (sala 301) - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 21:47:00 UTC
