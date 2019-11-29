Material Fact: Closing of National Beef Operation

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
MATERIAL FACT
São Paulo, November 29, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Corporation" - B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in accordance with paragraph 4, article 157 of Brazilian Corporations Law and ICVM 358/02, continuing the material fact notice of November 17, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market the conclusion, on this date, of the transfer of shares corresponding to 31.17% of the capital stock of National Beef, previously held by Jefferies Financial Group Inc., to the shareholders NBM US Holdings, Inc. ("NBM" - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marfrig), BPI (NBPCo Holdings, LLC) and Tim Klein (TMK Holdings, LLC).
Accordingly, the total and voting capital of National Beef will be: NBM (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marfrig) holding 81.73%, USPB 15.07%, BPI 2.44% and Tim Klein 0.76%.
Marco Antonio Spada
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
