Material Fact: Company's Share Repurchase Program

Publicly-Held Company State Registration (NIRE) 35300531582 CNPJ/ME: 32.785.497/0001-97 MATERIAL FACT Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3), a corporation with its principal place of business in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. Alexandre Colares, n° 1188, Sala A17 - Bloco A, Parque Anhanguera, CEP 05106-000 ("Company"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law"), Rule No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Rule No. 567, of September 17, 2015, as amended ("CVM Rule 567"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the launch of the Company's Share Repurchase Program ("Repurchase Program"). Purpose The purpose of the Repurchase Program is to acquire shares issued by the Company in order to comply with the restricted shares and stock option programs of the Company and occasionally, and the shares may be held in treasury, sold, or canceled, without reducing the Company's capital, in compliance with paragraph 1 of article 30 of the Corporations Law and with the provisions of CVM Rule 567/15. Outstanding Shares According to the last available share position, the Company has 670,745,918 outstanding common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, issued by the Company ("Outstanding Shares"). On this date, it holds no treasury shares. Number of shares to be purchased The Company may, at its sole discretion, as per the Repurchase Program, purchase up to 1,114,460 common, registered, book-entry shares, with no par value, issued by the Company, corresponding to up to 0.093828926% of the total shares issued by the Company and up to 0.166152334% of the Outstanding Shares. Price and form of purchase The purchase transactions will be carried out at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), at market prices, and the Company's management shall decide the moment and number of shares to be purchased, whether in a single transaction or in a series of transactions, subject to the limits set forth in the applicable regulations.

Duration of the Repurchase Program The maximum term for the purchases is of eighteen (18) months, beginning on the present date and ending on August 7, 2021. Financial Institutions The purchase of Company's shares will be intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A, enrolled in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) under No. 61.194.353/0001-64, with its principal place of business at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3.500, 3º andar, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo. Available Funds The transactions performed in the scope of the Repurchase Program will be supported by the global amount of capital reserves. At the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on November 13, 2019, the Company created capital reserves that are more than enough to carry out the Repurchase Program. Verification of the Available Funds The continued existence of funds available to back the purchase of the Company's own shares must be verified based on the more recent annual, interim or quarterly financial statements disclosed by the Company before the actual transfer, to the Company, of the ownership of the shares issued by the Company. Projected results of the fiscal year The use of projected sums will not be admitted for the ongoing fiscal year's result to back the transactions held in the scope of the Repurchase Program. Verifications by the Board of Officers The Board of Officers may only implement the purchase if it took all necessary measures to ensure that: (a) the settlement of each transaction on the maturity date is compatible with the Company's financial situation, not affecting the performance of the obligations assumed before creditors or the payment of the mandatory dividend; and (b) in case the existence of funds available based on interim financial statements or reflected on the quarterly information reports (ITR) is verified, there are no predictable facts capable of causing material changes to the amount of such funds during the rest of the fiscal year. Treasury shares As per the applicable legislation, treasury shares have no property or political rights. In accordance with paragraph 2 of article 10 of CVM Rule No. 567/15, treasury shares are not considered for the calculation of quorums to open the meetings and discuss matters, set forth in the Corporations Act and in the securities market.

Equity award, Share Combination and Split If any equity award, share combination or split involving Company's shares is approved, the number of shares held in treasury will be changed so as to correct the numeric expression of the volume of the Company's own shares held by it, without leading to a change in the balance of the balance sheet account that backed the purchase. Sale or Cancellation of the Surplus Shares The shares purchased, as per the Repurchase Program may, to the Board of Directors' discretion, be allocated to the occasional exercise of the restricted shares programs and call options programs in the context of the Company's incentive plans. The Company shall also cancel or sell the treasury shares exceeding the balance of available profit and reserves within six (6) months counted from the disclosure of the annual or interim financial statements or quarterly financial statements in which the surplus is assessed. Additional Information The Company shall keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the Repurchase Program by disclosing a Notice to the Market or a Material Fact on CVM's (www.cvm.gov.br), B3's (www.b3.com.br), and the Company's (www.natu.infoinvest.com.br) pages. Further information on the Repurchase Program may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department at Av. Alexandre Colares, n° 1.188, Sala A17 - Bloco A, CEP 05106-000, São Paulo, SP, Brazil, or on the Company's page (www.natu.infoinvest.com.br). São Paulo, February 6, 2020. NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. José Antonio de Almeida Filippo Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer