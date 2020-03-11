PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Public Company

Material Fact

Petrobras Distribuidora and Petros: New Deficit Equation Plan

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 11th, 2020.

Petrobras Distribuidora SA (B3: BRDT3), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3th, 2002, as amended, informs that its Board of Directors deliberated on the New Deficit Equation Plan (New PED) of the Petros plans of the Petrobras System Renegotiated and Non-Renegotiated(PPSP-R and PPSP-NR), managed by the Petrobras Social Security Foundation - Petros and in compliance to CNPC Resolution No. 30/2018.

The New PED aims to review the 2015 Deficit Equation Plan (PED 2015), treat the deficit recorded in 2018, take advantage of the actuarial results of the plans obtained in 2019 and address the actuarial impacts related to changes the regulations of the PPSP-R and PPSP-NR plans, approved by the Board of Directors, in compliance with Resolution CGPAR No. 25/2018. In this way, it was possible to reduce extraordinary contributions for most of the participants and beneficiaries, as well as to improve the regulations of the plans, which will allow the review of normal contributions and the mitigation of the need for equation plans in the future.

The New PED will take into account the insufficient resources of these plans, estimated at R$

33.7 billion on 12/31/2019, with R$ 32.1 billion already recognized in PED 2015 and R$ 1.6 billion referring to the solving the accumulated deficit of 2018/2019 and other changes mentioned. Of the total amount of R$ 33.7 billion, the amount of R$ 1.047 billion will be the responsibility of Petrobras Distribuidora, being in strict compliance with the principle of contributory parity provided for in Constitutional Amendment No. 20/1998. The remainder of the deficit will be borne by the other sponsors and by participants and beneficiaries, who can obtain more information through Petros' contact channels.