Material Handling Services, LLC : Names Founder & Current CEO, Brent Parent, Chairman of the Board

Material Handling Services, LLC (“MHS” or the “Company”), a leading
provider of comprehensive fleet management, maintenance and power
solutions, door & dock and facilities services, announced today that
Founder and current CEO, Brent Parent, has been named Chairman of the
Board. Mr. Parent founded Total Fleet Solutions in 2001 and its parent
company, Material Handling Services in 2005 and led the acquisition of
Miner in 2012. The Company has grown to 1,700 people and $700 million of
revenue. For the last four years, MHS has been named to the Inc. 5000,
which recognizes America’s fastest growing companies. Mr. Parent was
also recognized by Ernst & Young as the Entrepreneur of the Year for the
Michigan/Ohio Region and a National Finalist, both in 2017.
“The success of MHS and the opportunity we have created is not just
about me, it reflects the contributions of every member of our team. I
am incredibly thankful to have so many talented, hardworking people that
are so thoroughly invested in the success of our customers and our
business,” commented Mr. Parent.
With Mr. Parent’s move to Chairman, MHS has named Thomas J. Cox as the
Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cox has served on the Board of
Directors since 2017 and has deep executive leadership experience in
both privately and publicly held companies. Prior to joining MHS, Mr.
Cox served as CEO for FCX Performance, Inc. (“FCX”), a leading provider
of process flow control solutions and products, which culminated in the
sale of the FCX to Applied Industrial Technologies in February of 2018.
Previously, Mr. Cox was Executive Vice President of Sales at MSC
Industrial Supply for 17 years during which time revenue grew from $500
million to over $2.7 billion and has held numerous executive leadership
positions, including 10 years at TNT Express both in Europe and the US.
Mr. Cox is a graduate of St. John’s University in New York.
Mr. Cox commented, “I am excited to join the MHS team and help lead the
Company into the next phase of its growth. MHS has a tremendous history
of success, a strong culture and an organization full of talented
employees that we will continue to build on in the years to come. The
opportunity ahead of us is incredible and we are well positioned to
capitalize on it and revolutionize the industry.”
"The experience, capability, and dedication of the team provide a strong
foundation for the Company. I am very excited about this move. Tom adds
exceptional executive experience and relentless focus on operational
excellence and execution to an already strong team. His leadership will
be of great value to MHS and I am excited to work with him as he guides
our Company forward,” Parent commented.
About Material Handling Services, LLC
Material Handling Services (“MHS”) is the largest provider of brand
independent fleet and asset management services to Fortune 2000
manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and hospitality companies. As
one of the largest subject matter experts in mission critical capital
assets such as docks, doors, and all material handling equipment, MHS is
a key supply chain partner for customers. Through a nationwide, broadly
linked network of affiliates and owned service centers, MHS delivers a
comprehensive spectrum of maintenance, repair, sales and installation,
equipment modernization, diagnostics and analytical services to more
than 16,000 customer locations throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005407/en/