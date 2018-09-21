Material Handling Services, LLC : Names Founder & Current CEO, Brent Parent, Chairman of the Board

MHS has Named Thomas J. Cox as the Company’s New Chief Executive Officer

Material Handling Services, LLC (“MHS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive fleet management, maintenance and power solutions, door & dock and facilities services, announced today that Founder and current CEO, Brent Parent, has been named Chairman of the Board. Mr. Parent founded Total Fleet Solutions in 2001 and its parent company, Material Handling Services in 2005 and led the acquisition of Miner in 2012. The Company has grown to 1,700 people and $700 million of revenue. For the last four years, MHS has been named to the Inc. 5000, which recognizes America’s fastest growing companies. Mr. Parent was also recognized by Ernst & Young as the Entrepreneur of the Year for the Michigan/Ohio Region and a National Finalist, both in 2017.

“The success of MHS and the opportunity we have created is not just about me, it reflects the contributions of every member of our team. I am incredibly thankful to have so many talented, hardworking people that are so thoroughly invested in the success of our customers and our business,” commented Mr. Parent.

With Mr. Parent’s move to Chairman, MHS has named Thomas J. Cox as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cox has served on the Board of Directors since 2017 and has deep executive leadership experience in both privately and publicly held companies. Prior to joining MHS, Mr. Cox served as CEO for FCX Performance, Inc. (“FCX”), a leading provider of process flow control solutions and products, which culminated in the sale of the FCX to Applied Industrial Technologies in February of 2018. Previously, Mr. Cox was Executive Vice President of Sales at MSC Industrial Supply for 17 years during which time revenue grew from $500 million to over $2.7 billion and has held numerous executive leadership positions, including 10 years at TNT Express both in Europe and the US. Mr. Cox is a graduate of St. John’s University in New York.

Mr. Cox commented, “I am excited to join the MHS team and help lead the Company into the next phase of its growth. MHS has a tremendous history of success, a strong culture and an organization full of talented employees that we will continue to build on in the years to come. The opportunity ahead of us is incredible and we are well positioned to capitalize on it and revolutionize the industry.”

"The experience, capability, and dedication of the team provide a strong foundation for the Company. I am very excited about this move. Tom adds exceptional executive experience and relentless focus on operational excellence and execution to an already strong team. His leadership will be of great value to MHS and I am excited to work with him as he guides our Company forward,” Parent commented.

About Material Handling Services, LLC

Material Handling Services (“MHS”) is the largest provider of brand independent fleet and asset management services to Fortune 2000 manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and hospitality companies. As one of the largest subject matter experts in mission critical capital assets such as docks, doors, and all material handling equipment, MHS is a key supply chain partner for customers. Through a nationwide, broadly linked network of affiliates and owned service centers, MHS delivers a comprehensive spectrum of maintenance, repair, sales and installation, equipment modernization, diagnostics and analytical services to more than 16,000 customer locations throughout North America.

