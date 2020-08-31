Log in
Materials Close Strong August With a Loss -- Materials Roundup

08/31/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid concerns about the sustainability of recent gains in stock and commodity prices.

Investors have piled into cyclical commodities and stocks in recent weeks, and the gains on the broad stock market for August are the largest since the market rebound began in earnest in April.

Whether Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus will be enough to offset persistently high unemployment and weakness in many corners of the economy will decide whether the recent torrid gains in stocks -- and in commodities such as copper and gold -- will stick.

Agricultural futures pushed higher after reports of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Gold futures rose Monday, but lost ground slightly on the month, finishing below $2,000 an ounce.

Lithium prices could remain under pressure due to stockpiles that have built up in the supply chain during the pandemic, according to analysts at brokerage UBS, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

