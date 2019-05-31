Log in
Materials Decline After Threats on Mexico Tariffs -- Materials Roundup

05/31/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders bet protectionist threats from the Trump administration could lead to diminished global demand.

Gold futures, which typically attract investors in times of macroeconomic uncertainty, hit a seven-week high after President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports unless the flow of undocumented immigrants slowed.

The Trump administration also said it would lift restrictions on selling gasoline blended with up to 15% corn-based ethanol, which analysts said would buoy corn prices, already elevated because of harsh weather in the Midwest.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

