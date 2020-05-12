Materials Down After Fauci Testimony, Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after Anthony Fauci, the medical official who has spearheaded the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic, warned of the dangers of premature economic reopening in the U.S.

"My concern is we might see spikes that turn into outbreaks," said Mr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in testimony in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Gold futures rose as the dollar weakened against other major currencies, in light of the tepid U.S. economic outlook. More worrying for investors in industrial metals was inflation data, which raised the prospect of a "deflationary spiral," where prices for assets and goods worldwide could drop, obliterating the incentive for producers and buyers to increase activity.

The Labor Department said the consumer-price index fell by 0.8% last month, the second month in a row prices have eased since the pandemic reached the U.S. and the biggest drop since 2008, when the globe narrowly averted a sustained cycle of deflation.

A drop in demand for ethanol for fuel use has led some U.S. farmers to switch acreage from corn to export- and livestock-feed oriented soybeans.

