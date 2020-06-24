Materials Down After IMF Cuts Global Growth View -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth expectations for the year.

The global lending agency said on Wednesday the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, compared with its April estimate of 3%, cutting the 2020 forecast for all major economies, citing economic data that was even grimmer than expected in April.

"The...projections released by the IMF today are certainly stark," said Cormac Nevin, an analyst at money manager Beaufort Investment, in e-mailed commentary. Still, with so many variables in a state of flux, "it is very difficult for anyone to paint an accurate picture," Mr. Nevin added.

Continued monitoring of the coronavirus situation in Brazil indicate that the towns and regions where Alcoa and Norsk Hydro are not yet in the "epicenter" and show no signs of crises yet, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Brazil is among the most important nations in the global commodity supply chain, and it's also second only to the U.S. for coronavirus cases.

"In spite of the pandemic fight being a slow-motion process, most states are not witnessing a collapse of their public health systems, so the economy is slowly being reopened," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in e-mailed commentary.

"We believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but it will take a long journey before it is completely under control."

German chemicals giant Bayer reached a roughly $10.5 billion deal to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs alleging the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer, a milestone in the German company's legal battle that has been weighing down its share price for nearly two years.

Gold futures fell for the first time in four sessions, but remained near multiyear highs, as the precious metal benefited from safe-haven demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com