Materials Down After Impeachment-Investigation Reports -- Materials Roundup

09/24/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the risk of a congressional fight over President Donald Trump's impeachment mounted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will unveil a formal impeachment investigation Tuesday after the closing bell, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Steel makers and copper miners fell sharply after Mr. Trump made a defiant speech to the United Nations. Mr. Trump said he withheld aid from the Ukraine because European allies had dragged their heels, and warned that there might not be a trade deal with China.

Economically cyclical stocks rebounded somewhat later in the session, after a report that Mr. Trump would release a full transcript of his telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call is at the center of the renewed push by House Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings, a risk that investors had long ignored.

"I think it certainly has the ability to affect the market," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital Management. "Anything that muddies the water is probably not good for sentiment. However, the two years following the Clinton impeachment, the market did quite well. I don't know how realistic it is that impeachment proceedings would result in anything except for a major distraction in Washington where nothing else gets done."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -1.43% 5695 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
