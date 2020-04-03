Materials Down After March Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup

Log in
04/03/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a surprisingly weak March jobs report indicated that the U.S. is likely in the midst of a deep recession.

"The Great Covid-19 Recession (GCR) is taking an increasingly greater toll on U.S. economic activity as disruptions to economic activity have become increasingly pervasive and as social distancing measures and closures of nonessential businesses have spread to an increasing number of states," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Cattle and hog futures retreated once more by the maximum daily limit on the CME exchange, as reported earlier.

Gold futures closed at their highest level since March 26, as volatile stock markets spurred safe-haven buying.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

