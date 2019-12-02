Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Materials Down After Metals Tariff Threat -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:33pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a new front opened in the global trade war. President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The price of aluminum rose in London, but other industrial metals prices fell. The threat was interpreted as a sign that the Trump administration plans to stick to protectionist tactics in foreign economic policy, despite an apparent compromise with China.

"For many Brazilians, this smells like revenge for their country's soybean farmers bonanza - they have benefitted enormously from the U.S.-China trade war by replacing U.S. soybeans sales into China," said Kim Catechis, Head of Investment Strategy at Legg Mason affiliate Martin Currie, in a note to clients.

Mr. Trump accused Brazil and Argentina of devaluing their currencies, adding that the moves hurt U.S. farmers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:33pMaterials Down After Metals Tariff Threat -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pEnergy Flat As OPEC Production -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pOil Rises on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts -- Update
DJ
04:16pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Progress-Dec 2
DJ
04:16pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-Dec 2
DJ
04:16pCorn Futures Stay Afloat With Help From Demand Lifeline
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 2
DJ
03:10pOil futures edge up on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
03:08pOil futures edge up on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : to Replace Remaining Coal-Fired Power Plants With Renewables

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group