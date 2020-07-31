Materials Down After Stimulus Bill Talks Stall -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after congressional negotiators failed to reach a deal on an economic stimulus bill.

"We need a stimulus package to cushion the downside, to get us to the other side, a bridge to a spending [recovery]," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "That's the problem."

Gold futures rose 1% Friday to close at a fresh record high of $1985 an ounce, as continued Covid-19 worries and a slide in the relative value of the dollar stirred major gains for the safe-haven on the week and the month.

Rambler Metals & Mining said talks continue with a substantial shareholder and existing lender for a new capital injection which will go towards the Ming Copper-Gold Mine in Canada.

