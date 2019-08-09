Log in
Materials Down After Trump Comments on Trade Negotiations -- Materials Roundup

0
08/09/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was not ready to make a deal with China. The president said it would be "fine" if talks scheduled for September were cancelled.

One strategist said traders were wary of holding stocks going into the weekend because of the possibility that China responds to Trump's latest comments in a similarly bellicose manner. "It's an exchange of volleys, back and forth volleys, you can see how it affects market immediately when headline hits," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The chatter is that his team wants to have a meeting in September and Beijing want to meet in September."

Shares of German chemicals and pharmaceutical giant Bayer gave back some of its early-morning gains after mediator Kenneth Feinberg denied Bloomberg News reports that the company had proposed an $8 billion settlement for its Roundup weedkiller lawsuits. The lawsuits, alleging that the weedkiller has caused cancer in some users, have multiplied since Bayer acquired Roundup maker Monsanto, spurring questions over the prudence of the deal.

Grain prices rose as traders' attention turned from Chinese import plans to dry weather in the U.S. Midwest.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 2.64% 64.63 Delayed Quote.3.98%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -1.41% 84.82 Delayed Quote.5.49%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.45% 1493.5 Delayed Quote.9.20%
