Materials Down After Weak Chinese Data -- Materials Roundup

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak trade data from China. The nation's total imports dropped 7.6% year-over-year in December. That report weighed, in particular, on the price of soybeans and other grains, as it cast doubt on reports that Beijing was purchasing millions of metric tons of soybeans during the trade negotiations. Shares of gold miners Goldcorp rallied after rival Newmont Mining agreed to buy it for $10 billion in stock, the latest in a series of deals struck by precious-metals excavators dealing with a prolonged price slump. The merger agreement comes shortly after Canada's Barrick Gold $6 billion deal to buy Randgold Resources.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

