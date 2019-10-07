Materials Down Ahead Of Trade Talks -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly after Bloomberg News reported that Beijing has narrowed the scope of talks ahead of negotiations in the U.S. later this week.

"Despite a recent decrease in tensions, there is no reported progress on resolving key structural issues around removing existing tariffs," said Bob Doll, chief U.S. equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients. "For now, the best-case scenario seems to be an interim deal that would revolve around China's increased purchases of U.S. agricultural products in exchange for a delay in a tariff rate increase."

Agricultural futures strengthened after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed China was purchasing more U.S. soybeans as a show of good faith as trade talks resume. The USDA said Chinese buyers have agreed to purchase 198,000 metric tons of soybeans, for delivery in the 2019 - 20 marketing year. Hog futures fell sharply and are near their 2019 lows, however, amid concerns about demand.

Blackhawk Mining is getting an additional $35 million in bankruptcy financing after falling coal prices caused a revenue shortfall that has delayed the company's exit from chapter 11, as reported earlier. Canadian miner North American Palladium agreed to sell itself to rival South African miner Impala Platinum Holdings for about 1 billion Canadian dollars (US$750 million) in cash.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com