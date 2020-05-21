Materials Down Amid Renewed Trade-War Fears -- Materials Roundup

Log in
05/21/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that renewed tensions between the U.S. and China would further cool the global movement of goods.

"Risk appetite quickly evaporated after China warned of countermeasures over the U.S. coronavirus sanction threat, the next domino to fall in what will be a lengthy tit-for-tat fight over the next several months," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients.

President Donald Trump's new arms control negotiator is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart soon to discuss a new U.S. proposal for a far-reaching accord to limit all Russian, Chinese and U.S. nuclear warheads, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. senators are introducing a bipartisan bill that would sanction Chinese party officials and entities who enforce the new national-security laws in Hong Kong, and the legislation also would penalize banks that do business with the entities.

The losses in sectors most sensitive to global trade relations moderated after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reportedly said the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China was "intact," despite a recent escalation of tensions between the world's two leading economic powers on numerous fronts. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

